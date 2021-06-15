Alice in Dairyland: Celebrate June Dairy Month with these recipes

(WFRV) – Alice in Dairyland, Julia Nunes joined Local 5 Live to give our viewers some ideas how to celebrate June Dairy Month including some delicious recipes.
Ingredients:
- Red Barn Heritage Cheddar cheese, chunked
- Wakker Creamy Young Gouda cheese (aged 2-4 months), cut into strips
- Saxon Asiago Fresca cheese, shaved
- Belgian endive, separated into leaves
- Raddichio, thinly sliced
- Curly endive or frisee lettuce leaves
- Red leaf lettuce leaves
- Fresh baby arugula or baby spinach
- Romaine lettuce leaves
- Pea shoots
- Bacon, cooked and crumbled
- Thinly sliced salame secchi
- Pitted Kalamata olives, drained
- Red onion, thinly sliced
- Radishes, halved
- Watermelon radish, thinly sliced
- Avocado, cubed
- Cherry tomatoes, halved
- Mini cucumbers, thinly sliced
- Carrots, shaved
- Italian breadsticks
- Hard-cooked large eggs, peeled and quartered
- Creamy Buttermilk Blue Cheese Dressing (recipe on website)
- Romano Cheese Vinaigrette (recipe on website)
Directions:
Arrange the cheddar, gouda and asiago on a serving board. Fill in board with salad greens, pea shoots, bacon, salami, olives, vegetables, breadsticks, eggs and dressings.
Ingredients:
Shortcake:
- 3 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1/2 cup plus 1 tablespoon sugar, divided
- 5 teaspoons baking powder
- 1 cup (2 sticks) cold butter, cubed
- 6 ounces Henning’s Aged Cheddar cheese, finely shredded (1 1/2 cups)
- 2 cups heavy whipping cream
- 2 large eggs
Berries:
- 1 pint blueberries
- 1 pint raspberries
- 1 pint strawberries, sliced
- 1 tablespoon sugar
- 1 tablespoon orange liqueur or orange juice
Trifle:
- 6 cups sweetened whipped cream
- Wooden skewers
Directions:
Shortcake:
Heat oven to 400°F.
Combine the flour, 1/2 cup sugar and baking powder in a large bowl. Cut in butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Toss in cheddar.
Whisk cream and eggs in a bowl. Gradually add to flour mixture just until combined. (Do not overmix.)
Turn dough onto a lightly floured surface; knead 8 times. Pat dough into a greased 15 x 10-inch baking pan. Sprinkle with remaining sugar.
Bake for 18-22 minutes or until golden brown. Cool completely in pan on a wire rack.
Berries:
Meanwhile, set aside 5 blueberries and 5 raspberries. Combine the remaining berries, sugar and orange liqueur in a large bowl. Let stand for 30 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Trifle:
- Cut a 9 x 4-inch section from end of the cake; set aside. Cut remaining cake into 1-inch cubes.
- Place half of the cake cubes in a large trifle or glass serving bowl. Top with half of the whipped cream. Line the edge of bowl with berries; fill in middle with two-thirds berry mixture. Repeat layers, starting with the cake.
- Cut reserved cake with a 2-inch star cookie cutter. Thread stars and reserved berries on skewers; place in trifle.
Cheesemonger Tip
Aged cheddar is both crumbly and creamy with a rich, nutty flavor that becomes increasingly sharp and complex with age. This Henning’s cheddar cheese is aged over 6 months.
For more recipes and to take a virtual farm tour , head to wisconsindairy.org/national-dairy-month.