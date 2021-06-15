Alice in Dairyland: Celebrate June Dairy Month with these recipes

(WFRV) – Alice in Dairyland, Julia Nunes joined Local 5 Live to give our viewers some ideas how to celebrate June Dairy Month including some delicious recipes.

Chef Salad Cheese Board

Ingredients:

Red Barn Heritage Cheddar cheese, chunked

Wakker Creamy Young Gouda cheese (aged 2-4 months), cut into strips

Saxon Asiago Fresca cheese, shaved

Belgian endive, separated into leaves

Raddichio, thinly sliced

Curly endive or frisee lettuce leaves

Red leaf lettuce leaves

Fresh baby arugula or baby spinach

Romaine lettuce leaves

Pea shoots

Bacon, cooked and crumbled

Thinly sliced salame secchi

Pitted Kalamata olives, drained

Red onion, thinly sliced

Radishes, halved

Watermelon radish, thinly sliced

Avocado, cubed

Cherry tomatoes, halved

Mini cucumbers, thinly sliced

Carrots, shaved

Italian breadsticks

Hard-cooked large eggs, peeled and quartered

Creamy Buttermilk Blue Cheese Dressing (recipe on website)

Romano Cheese Vinaigrette (recipe on website)

Directions:

Arrange the cheddar, gouda and asiago on a serving board. Fill in board with salad greens, pea shoots, bacon, salami, olives, vegetables, breadsticks, eggs and dressings.

Mixed Berry Shortcake Trifle

Ingredients:

Shortcake:

3 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 cup plus 1 tablespoon sugar, divided

5 teaspoons baking powder

1 cup (2 sticks) cold butter, cubed

6 ounces Henning’s Aged Cheddar cheese, finely shredded (1 1/2 cups)

2 cups heavy whipping cream

2 large eggs

Berries:

1 pint blueberries

1 pint raspberries

1 pint strawberries, sliced

1 tablespoon sugar

1 tablespoon orange liqueur or orange juice

Trifle:

6 cups sweetened whipped cream

Wooden skewers

Directions:

Shortcake:

Heat oven to 400°F.

Combine the flour, 1/2 cup sugar and baking powder in a large bowl. Cut in butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Toss in cheddar.

Whisk cream and eggs in a bowl. Gradually add to flour mixture just until combined. (Do not overmix.)

Turn dough onto a lightly floured surface; knead 8 times. Pat dough into a greased 15 x 10-inch baking pan. Sprinkle with remaining sugar.

Bake for 18-22 minutes or until golden brown. Cool completely in pan on a wire rack.

Berries:

Meanwhile, set aside 5 blueberries and 5 raspberries. Combine the remaining berries, sugar and orange liqueur in a large bowl. Let stand for 30 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Trifle:

Cut a 9 x 4-inch section from end of the cake; set aside. Cut remaining cake into 1-inch cubes. Place half of the cake cubes in a large trifle or glass serving bowl. Top with half of the whipped cream. Line the edge of bowl with berries; fill in middle with two-thirds berry mixture. Repeat layers, starting with the cake. Cut reserved cake with a 2-inch star cookie cutter. Thread stars and reserved berries on skewers; place in trifle.

Cheesemonger Tip

Aged cheddar is both crumbly and creamy with a rich, nutty flavor that becomes increasingly sharp and complex with age. This Henning’s cheddar cheese is aged over 6 months.

For more recipes and to take a virtual farm tour , head to wisconsindairy.org/national-dairy-month.