Alice in Dairyland: Celebrate June Dairy Month with these recipes

(WFRV) – Alice in Dairyland, Julia Nunes joined Local 5 Live to give our viewers some ideas how to celebrate June Dairy Month including some delicious recipes.

Chef Salad Cheese Board

Ingredients:

  • Red Barn Heritage Cheddar cheese, chunked
  • Wakker Creamy Young Gouda cheese (aged 2-4 months), cut into strips
  • Saxon Asiago Fresca cheese, shaved
  • Belgian endive, separated into leaves
  • Raddichio, thinly sliced
  • Curly endive or frisee lettuce leaves
  • Red leaf lettuce leaves
  • Fresh baby arugula or baby spinach
  • Romaine lettuce leaves
  • Pea shoots
  • Bacon, cooked and crumbled
  • Thinly sliced salame secchi
  • Pitted Kalamata olives, drained
  • Red onion, thinly sliced
  • Radishes, halved
  • Watermelon radish, thinly sliced
  • Avocado, cubed
  • Cherry tomatoes, halved
  • Mini cucumbers, thinly sliced
  • Carrots, shaved
  • Italian breadsticks
  • Hard-cooked large eggs, peeled and quartered
  • Creamy Buttermilk Blue Cheese Dressing (recipe on website)
  • Romano Cheese Vinaigrette (recipe on website)

Directions:

Arrange the cheddar, gouda and asiago on a serving board. Fill in board with salad greens, pea shoots, bacon, salami, olives, vegetables, breadsticks, eggs and dressings.

Mixed Berry Shortcake Trifle

Ingredients:

Shortcake:

  • 3 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 cup plus 1 tablespoon sugar, divided
  • 5 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1 cup (2 sticks) cold butter, cubed
  • 6 ounces Henning’s Aged Cheddar cheese, finely shredded (1 1/2 cups)
  • 2 cups heavy whipping cream
  • 2 large eggs

Berries:

  • 1 pint blueberries
  • 1 pint raspberries
  • 1 pint strawberries, sliced
  • 1 tablespoon sugar
  • 1 tablespoon orange liqueur or orange juice

Trifle:

  • 6 cups sweetened whipped cream
  • Wooden skewers  

Directions:

Shortcake:

Heat oven to 400°F.

Combine the flour, 1/2 cup sugar and baking powder in a large bowl. Cut in butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Toss in cheddar.

Whisk cream and eggs in a bowl. Gradually add to flour mixture just until combined. (Do not overmix.)

Turn dough onto a lightly floured surface; knead 8 times. Pat dough into a greased 15 x 10-inch baking pan. Sprinkle with remaining sugar.

Bake for 18-22 minutes or until golden brown. Cool completely in pan on a wire rack.

Berries:

Meanwhile, set aside 5 blueberries and 5 raspberries. Combine the remaining berries, sugar and orange liqueur in a large bowl. Let stand for 30 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Trifle:

  1. Cut a 9 x 4-inch section from end of the cake; set aside. Cut remaining cake into 1-inch cubes.
  2. Place half of the cake cubes in a large trifle or glass serving bowl. Top with half of the whipped cream. Line the edge of bowl with berries; fill in middle with two-thirds berry mixture. Repeat layers, starting with the cake.
  3. Cut reserved cake with a 2-inch star cookie cutter. Thread stars and reserved berries on skewers; place in trifle.

Cheesemonger Tip Select for cheesemonger info

Aged cheddar is both crumbly and creamy with a rich, nutty flavor that becomes increasingly sharp and complex with age. This Henning’s cheddar cheese is aged over 6 months.

For more recipes and to take a virtual farm tour , head to wisconsindairy.org/national-dairy-month.

