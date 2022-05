(WFRV) – Local 5 Live gets a twist on deviled eggs thanks to Katherine from Season to Taste in Suamico.

ANGRY DEVILED EGGS

Substitute Sriracha Mayo for regular Mayonnaise and your eggs will be Feisty!

Ingredients:

12 each Eggs hard boiled

1 cup Terrapin Ridge Farms Sriracha Mayo

1 dash Salt

1 dash Pepper

Season to Taste is located at 2300 Lineville Road in Suamico. Shop online and see upcoming classes by clicking HERE.