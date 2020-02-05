(WFRV) —

ASIAN RAMEN SALAD

Yield: 8 Servings

Ingredients:

1 (3 oz.) package ramen noodles

2/3 cup sliced almonds

2 Tbsp. sesame seeds

1/4 cup rice vinegar

3 Tbsp. olive oil

2 Tbsp. honey

2 Tbsp. reduced sodium soy sauce

Kosher salt, to taste

Ground black pepper, to taste

1 (16 oz.) bag coleslaw mix

1 cup shredded carrots

3 green onions, thinly sliced

1 (11 oz.) can mandarin oranges, drained

Directions:

Preheat oven to 425°F. Crumble the ramen noodles onto a baking sheet and spread them in an even layer along with the almonds. Bake for 5 minutes, remove from the oven, add the sesame seeds, then bake for 1-3 additional minutes until fragrant and golden. Set aside.

In a small bowl, whisk rice vinegar, olive oil, honey, soy sauce, salt and pepper.

In a serving bowl, toss together the coleslaw, carrots, scallions, toasted ramen, almonds and sesame seeds. Drizzle the dressing over the top, then toss again to combine. Top the salad with the oranges, then refrigerate until ready to serve.

Per Serving: Calories 180, Total Fat 10g (Saturated 1g, Trans 0g), Cholesterol 0mg, Sodium 220mg, Total Carbohydrate 19g (Dietary Fiber 2g, Total Sugars 10g, Includes 4g Added Sugars), Protein 4g, Vitamin D 0%, Calcium 6%, Iron 6%, Potassium 4%