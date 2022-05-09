(WFRV) – From a pasta party to cooking seasonal veggies – there’s a class for that at The Savory Spoon Cooking School.

Chef Janice Thomas joined Local 5 Live with a how to make Asparagus with Gremolata.

The Savory Spoon Cooking School is located at 12042 State Highway 42 in Ellison Bay, Door County.

The school offers a wide range of cooking classes and private events from June through October.

Enjoy a hand on cooking class experience. Each class is 2 1/2 – 3 hours with 12-16 students per class.

Culinary Marketplace

** Wisconsin Artisan Cheeses

** Artisan Cured Meats

** Fresh Baked Baguette and Pastries

** Specialty Foods To Order: quiche, tarts

** Savory Originals – gourmet chocolates, scones, savory cashews

See the list of upcoming classes at savoryspoon.com.