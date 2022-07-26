(WFRV) – July is National Ice Cream month and during the heat of summer, the best way to cool down is with a frozen dairy treat.

Taylor Schaefer is the 75th Alice in Dairyland and she visited Local 5 Live with some great ways to celebrate including a recipe to make ice cream at home.

At-home Ice Cream recipe:

Ingredients:

Heavy Whipping Cream

Condensed Milk

Directions:

Stir it up, and shake it up! Experiment with different mix-ins like strawberries, vanilla, chocolate chips and more! Freeze and enjoy later!

For more great recipes, visit aliceindairyland.com and wisconsincheese.com.