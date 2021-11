MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) - The Salvation Army Fox Cities is launching their 2021 Holiday Season at the Festival Foods in Menasha. This year, they have set the goal of $1,125,000.

This year’s campaign began today and continues through December 24. There are over 40 red kettles that will be in front of businesses throughout the Fox Cities area. The donations help the organization supply necessities for those in need throughout the community. They also use the funding to provide winter coats, housing, and Christmas Assistance.