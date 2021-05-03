Avocado Scone recipe from Spork Cafe & Catering

(WFRV)- We are ready to master brunch at home.

Lilly and Spencer joined us from Spork Cafe and Catering to make avocado scones.

AVOCADO SCONE

3 cups flour 1/2 cup sugar

1 tablespoon baking powder

Two avocados

1/2 tablespoon minced garlic

1/2 tablespoon onion powder

One egg

Pinch of salt

1/4 pound butter

DRY BOWL In a large bowl, combine the flour, sugar, and baking powder, along with your seasonings.

Cut in butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs, then add one cubed avocado to your dry mix.

WET BOWL In a small bowl, whisk egg and one avocado, as well as your minced garlic until blended; add to crumb mixture just until moistened.

Turn dough onto a lightly floured surface; gently knead 10 times.

Create a pie shape and cut it into 8 slices. S

eparate wedges and place 1 in. apart on an ungreased baking sheet. Bake at 350° for 25-30 minutes or until golden brown.

Serve warm, with jam if desired.

You will find Spork Cafe and Catering on Riverside Drive in Suamicop. You can also follow them on their Facebook page, but we’re warning you, it will make you hungry!