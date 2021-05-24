Bacon Breakfast Croissant Ring recipe

Local 5 Live Recipes

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) –

Bacon Breakfast Croissant Ring
                Courtesy of The Smiling Moose Saloon & Grill

Ingredients:

10 Eggs
½ cup green bell pepper (chopped)
½ cup onion (diced)
½ cup Roma tomatoes (diced)
½ cup cooked sliced mushrooms
8 slices bacon (cooked)
1 oz. pkg crescent rolls
1 cup shredded cheese (cheddar or fiesta blend)
1 egg for egg wash
Milk, water, or cream for egg wash depending on preference
Salt and pepper to taste

Optional ingredients:
Spinach
Diced ham
Hashbrowns
Diced sausage links
*Be creative and add any of your own favorites, make it your own!

Directions:
Preheat oven to 375

Fry bacon, use paper towel to remove excess grease, set aside. Not too crisp as you want it to bend.

In a bowl, beat the eggs with the green peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, salt, and pepper. Cook the egg mixture in a skillet, set aside.

Lay the crescent rolls on a nonstick cooking pan in a star form.

Lay one piece of cooked bacon on each of the crescent rolls, add half of the cheese.

Add the cooked scrambled egg mixture around the ring and top with remainder of cheese.

Fold the crescents over the scrambled eggs and tuck under the hole in center.

Brush with egg wash to give it some shine and golden color.

Bake uncovered for 20 minutes or until crescents are golden.

Serves approximately 6 – 8 people.

The Smiling Moose Saloon & Grill is at 10731 State Road 42 in Newton. Reach out at 920-726-4311 and keep up with the latest deals on their Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Blizzard Report: Green Bay bounces back with home win over Tucson

Blizzard edges Sugar Skulls, 42-36

WIAA Spring Football Season

West De Pere vs Menasha Soccer

Bay Port lacrosse leads return to play

Titans hope to keep postseason run going in NCAA Tournament