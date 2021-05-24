Bacon Breakfast Croissant Ring recipe

(WFRV) –

Bacon Breakfast Croissant Ring

Courtesy of The Smiling Moose Saloon & Grill

Ingredients:

10 Eggs

½ cup green bell pepper (chopped)

½ cup onion (diced)

½ cup Roma tomatoes (diced)

½ cup cooked sliced mushrooms

8 slices bacon (cooked)

1 oz. pkg crescent rolls

1 cup shredded cheese (cheddar or fiesta blend)

1 egg for egg wash

Milk, water, or cream for egg wash depending on preference

Salt and pepper to taste

Optional ingredients:

Spinach

Diced ham

Hashbrowns

Diced sausage links

*Be creative and add any of your own favorites, make it your own!

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375

Fry bacon, use paper towel to remove excess grease, set aside. Not too crisp as you want it to bend.

In a bowl, beat the eggs with the green peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, salt, and pepper. Cook the egg mixture in a skillet, set aside.

Lay the crescent rolls on a nonstick cooking pan in a star form.

Lay one piece of cooked bacon on each of the crescent rolls, add half of the cheese.





Add the cooked scrambled egg mixture around the ring and top with remainder of cheese.

Fold the crescents over the scrambled eggs and tuck under the hole in center.

Brush with egg wash to give it some shine and golden color.

Bake uncovered for 20 minutes or until crescents are golden.

Serves approximately 6 – 8 people.

The Smiling Moose Saloon & Grill is at 10731 State Road 42 in Newton. Reach out at 920-726-4311 and keep up with the latest deals on their Facebook page.