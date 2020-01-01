(WFRV) —

BACON & CHEDDAR PINWHEELS

Yield: 24 Servings

Ingredients

8 slices thick-cut bacon, finely diced

1 yellow onion, finely diced

8 oz. reduced fat cream cheese, room temperature

2 Tbsp. mayonnaise

2 large eggs, divided

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1 Tbsp. minced chives

Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Salt, to taste

1 package of frozen puff pastry sheets, thawed overnight in the refrigerator

Directions

Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper. Set aside.

Sauté the diced bacon in a pan over medium-high heat for 10 minutes or until crispy. Move bacon to a paper-towel lined plate and set aside.

Reduce heat to medium-low and add in onion. Cook for 5 minutes, stirring frequently, or until onions are soft and translucent. Set aside.

In a large bowl, combine the cream cheese and mayonnaise until smooth. Add in one egg, bacon, onions, cheese, chives, pepper and salt; mix until well combined.

In a small bowl, whisk remaining egg and set aside.

On a large floured surface, lay out one sheet of puff pastry. Spread half the cream cheese mixture onto the pastry sheet, leaving a 1-inch gap on the end farthest away from you. Brush the end with egg wash.

Starting from the end closest to you, tightly roll the pastry sheet. Pinch lightly at the seam to seal. Repeat with remaining pastry sheet and filling. Wrap rolls with plastic wrap and place seam-side down in fridge. Allow to chill for 30 minutes.

Preheat oven to 400°F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Remove rolls from the fridge and remove plastic wrap. Cut rolls into ½-inch thick pieces. Place pinwheels cut-side down onto prepared baking sheet about 2 inches apart. Bake for 15-20 minutes or until golden brown and puffy. Allow to cool slightly before serving.

Per Serving: Calories 210, Total Fat 17g (Saturated 4.5g, Trans 0g), Cholesterol 35mg, Sodium 190mg, Total Carbohydrate 10g (Dietary Fiber 0g, Total Sugars 1g, Includes 0g Added Sugars), Protein 5g, Vitamin D 0%, Calcium 4%, Iron 6%, Potassium 2%