Baked Blueberry Banana Oatmeal Bar recipe from Whisky Business

(WFRV) – Bake some blueberry goodness into your breakfast with this baked oatmeal recipe from Whisky Business.
Baked Blueberry Banana Oatmeal
- 2 1/4 cups old-fashioned rolled oats
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1 cup ripe mashed bananas (about 2 large bananas or 3 medium bananas)
- 3/4 cup milk (any type dairy or non-dairy)
- 1/4 cup honey
- 1 large egg (can substitute a flax egg)
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 cup fresh or frozen blueberries (plus a few more to palace on top before you bake)
INSTRUCTIONS
- Preheat oven to 350°F. Spray an 8-inch square baking pan well with non-stick cooking spray and set aside. You can also prepare in a muffin tin!
- In a large mixing bowl, mix together the old-fashioned rolled oats, baking powder, cinnamon, and salt. Set aside.
- In a separate mixing bowl, mix together the mashed banana, milk, honey, egg, and vanilla extract until fully combined.
- Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients and mix until everything is well incorporated. Gently fold in the blueberries.
- Pour the mixture into the prepared baking pan and smooth it out into one even layer.
- Bake at 350°F for 30-40 minutes or until the top is set and lightly golden brown.
- Remove from the oven and allow to cool for 10-15 minutes. Slice and serve warm, or cool completely, cover tightly, and refrigerate until ready to enjoy.
