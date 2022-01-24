Baked Blueberry Banana Oatmeal Bar recipe from Whisky Business

(WFRV) – Bake some blueberry goodness into your breakfast with this baked oatmeal recipe from Whisky Business.

Baked Blueberry Banana Oatmeal

  • 2 1/4 cups old-fashioned rolled oats
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1 cup ripe mashed bananas (about 2 large bananas or 3 medium bananas)
  • 3/4 cup milk (any type dairy or non-dairy)
  • 1/4 cup honey
  • 1 large egg (can substitute a flax egg)
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 cup fresh or frozen blueberries (plus a few more to palace on top before you bake)

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Spray an 8-inch square baking pan well with non-stick cooking spray and set aside. You can also prepare in a muffin tin!
  2. In a large mixing bowl, mix together the old-fashioned rolled oats, baking powder, cinnamon, and salt. Set aside.
  3. In a separate mixing bowl, mix together the mashed banana, milk, honey, egg, and vanilla extract until fully combined.
  4. Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients and mix until everything is well incorporated. Gently fold in the blueberries.
  5. Pour the mixture into the prepared baking pan and smooth it out into one even layer.
  6. Bake at 350°F for 30-40 minutes or until the top is set and lightly golden brown. 
  1. Remove from the oven and allow to cool for 10-15 minutes. Slice and serve warm, or cool completely, cover tightly, and refrigerate until ready to enjoy.

For more head to whiskybusinesswi.com and follow on Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

