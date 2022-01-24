Baked Blueberry Banana Oatmeal Bar recipe from Whisky Business

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) - After several years of planning, Brown County has announced the South Landfill will be open to the public starting January 31.

The site, located in the Town of Holland on Mill Road, will be accepting residential waste from both Brown and Winnebago Counties. The first month after opening will focus on creating a fluff player to act as a protective barrier for the synthetic liner in the landfill cell. According to the County, the liner is key to the leachate collection system where it will then be pumped into a tank and taken to NEW Water for treatment.