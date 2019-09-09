(WFRV) —

BAKED CHICKEN CHIMICHANGAS

Yield: 6 Servings

Ingredients:

Cooking spray

3 cups shredded rotisserie chicken

1 cup salsa

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tsp. ground cumin

1 (4 oz.) can diced green chiles, drained

6 (8-inch) whole grain flour tortilla

3/4 cup shredded pepper jack cheese

4 cups shredded lettuce

3/4 cup pico de gallo

6 Tbsp. plain nonfat Greek yogurt

1 avocado, diced

Cilantro, for garnish

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400°F. Spray a baking sheet with cooking spray and set aside.

In a large bowl, combine the chicken, salsa, garlic, cumin and chilees. Mix until well combined.

Working with one tortilla at a time, place ~⅔ cup of chicken mixture on to the bottom third of the tortilla. Sprinkle with 2 Tbsp. of cheese. Lift edge closest to you and wrap it around the filling. Fold the sides in toward the center and continue to roll into a tight cylinder. Place seam-side down on prepared baking sheet. Repeat with remaining tortillas and filling.

Bake chimichangas in preheated oven for 18-20 minutes, or until golden and crispy.

PTo serve: place ¾ cup shredded lettuce on a plate. Place a chimichanga on top. Top with 2 Tbsp. pico de gallo, 1 Tbsp. Greek yogurt, 2 Tbsp. avocado and a sprinkle of cilantro. Serve immediately.

Per Serving: Calories 390, Total Fat 15g (Saturated 5g, Trans 0g), Cholesterol 75mg, Sodium 930mg, Total Carbohydrate 33g (Dietary Fiber 4g, Total Sugars 5g, Includes 0g Added Sugars), Protein 32g, Vitamin D 0%, Calcium 10%, Iron 10%, Potassium 10%