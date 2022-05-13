(WFRV) – It’s a vegetable dish that will take center stage.

Dietetic Interns from UW-Green Bay, Andrea and Brielle show Local 5 Live viewers how to make Baked Parmesan Zucchini.

Baked Parmesan Zucchini

Ingredients:

-4 zucchini, quartered lengthwise

-½ cup grated parmesan

-½ tsp dried thyme

-½ tsp dried oregano

-½ tsp dried basil

-¼ tsp garlic powder

-Kosher salt and ground pepper to taste

-2 tbsp olive oil

-2 tbsp chopped fresh parsley leaves

Directions: