(WFRV) – It’s a vegetable dish that will take center stage.
Dietetic Interns from UW-Green Bay, Andrea and Brielle show Local 5 Live viewers how to make Baked Parmesan Zucchini.
Baked Parmesan Zucchini
Ingredients:
-4 zucchini, quartered lengthwise
-½ cup grated parmesan
-½ tsp dried thyme
-½ tsp dried oregano
-½ tsp dried basil
-¼ tsp garlic powder
-Kosher salt and ground pepper to taste
-2 tbsp olive oil
-2 tbsp chopped fresh parsley leaves
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Coat a cooling rack with nonstick spray and place on a baking sheet; set aside.
- In a small bowl, combine parmesan, thyme, oregano, basil, garlic powder, salt and pepper, to taste.
- Place zucchini into prepared baking sheet. Drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with parmesan mixture. Place into oven and bake until tender, about 15 minutes. Then broil for 2-3 minutes or until crisp and golden brown.
- Serve immediately, garnished with parsley, if desired.