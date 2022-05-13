(WFRV) – It’s a vegetable dish that will take center stage.

Dietetic Interns from UW-Green Bay, Andrea and Brielle show Local 5 Live viewers how to make Baked Parmesan Zucchini.

Baked Parmesan Zucchini 

Ingredients: 

-4 zucchini, quartered lengthwise 

-½ cup grated parmesan 

-½ tsp dried thyme 

-½ tsp dried oregano 

-½ tsp dried basil 

-¼ tsp garlic powder 

-Kosher salt and ground pepper to taste 

-2 tbsp olive oil 

-2 tbsp chopped fresh parsley leaves

Directions: 

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Coat a cooling rack with nonstick spray and place on a baking sheet; set aside. 
  2. In a small bowl, combine parmesan, thyme, oregano, basil, garlic powder, salt and pepper, to taste. 
  3. Place zucchini into prepared baking sheet. Drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with parmesan mixture. Place into oven and bake until tender, about 15 minutes. Then broil for 2-3 minutes or until crisp and golden brown. 
  4. Serve immediately, garnished with parsley, if desired. 