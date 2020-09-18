(WFRV)-

BAKED SUMMER SKILLET PASTA

Yield: 6 servings

Ingredients

1 lb. whole wheat penne

2 tsp. olive oil, divided

2 medium zucchini, sliced

1 medium yellow squash, sliced

11 oz. chicken sausage, sliced

1 red bell pepper, chopped

1/2 yellow onion, chopped

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 ¼ tsp. Italian seasoning

1 (28 oz.) can no added salt diced tomatoes

Salt, to taste

Black pepper, to taste

½ cup basil, chopped

8 oz. mozzarella cheese, sliced

Directions

Preheat oven to 350°F.

Cook pasta according to package instructions until al dente. Drain well and set aside.

Heat 1 tsp. olive oil in a large oven-safe skillet over medium-high heat. Add zucchini and cook for 3-4 minutes, stirring occasionally, until golden. Set aside. Repeat with yellow squash.

Add remaining 1 tsp. olive oil to skillet. Stir in sausage, bell pepper and onion. Cook until onion is soft and sausage is browned, about 4 minutes. Stir in garlic and Italian seasoning. Cook for 1 minute, or until garlic is fragrant.

Stir in diced tomatoes. Reduce heat and simmer until slightly thickened, 8-10 minutes. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Stir in pasta, zucchini, squash and basil. Arrange cheese on top, nestling some pieces into the pasta.

Place skillet into oven and bake until bubbly and golden, about 15 minutes. Serve immediately.

Per Serving: Calories 400, Total Fat 12g (Saturated 4.5g, Trans 0g), Cholesterol 50mg, Sodium 430mg, Total Carbohydrate 54g (Dietary Fiber 7g, Total Sugars 8g, Includes 0g Added Sugars), Protein 24g, Vitamin D 0%, Calcium 20%, Iron 20%, Potassium 10%