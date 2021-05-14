Banana Bread Cookies (gluten free, vegan, paleo)

Banana Bread Cookies (gluten free, vegan, paleo)
Courtesy of UWGB Dietetic Interns & Simply Jillicious

INGREDIENTS

Optional Add-ins

  • 1/2 cup chocolate chips
  • 2 tablespoons nut butter
  • chopped nuts
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • extra 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon
  • pinch ground cloves

INSTRUCTIONS

  • Preheat the oven to 350℉ and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
  • Add the almond flour, baking soda, salt, and cinnamon to a bowl and mix well.
  • Mash the bananas with a fork and add them to the dry ingredients (I mash, then measure).
  • Add the maple syrup and the egg if using.
  • Mix until all the ingredients are evenly incorporated.
  • Use a 1.5 tablespoon cookie scoop to scoop the dough onto the baking sheet.
  • Gently flatten the cookies with a fork or back of a spoon.
  • Bake for 26-30 minutes until the middles have set and aren’t wet (mine were perfect at 28 minutes)
  • After the cookies come out of the oven, place them on a wire rack to cool.
  • Let the cookies come to room temperature before eating.
  • Store in an air tight container in the fridge for up to 5 days.

