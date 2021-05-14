Banana Bread Cookies (gluten free, vegan, paleo)

PLYMOUTH, Wis. (WFRV) - Gov. Tony Evers signed a $7.6 million contract to help improve an 11.5 mile stretch of WIS 67 that is in Sheboygan and Manitowoc Counties.

The stretch of highway is from Suhrke Road in Sheboygan County to WIS 32/57 in Manitowoc County. The project is set to start on Monday, May 24, and finish sometime in November of this year.