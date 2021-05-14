(WFRV) —
Banana Bread Cookies (gluten free, vegan, paleo)
Courtesy of UWGB Dietetic Interns & Simply Jillicious
INGREDIENTS
- 1 1/2 cups almond flour
- 1/4 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/8 teaspoon sea salt
- 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1 tablespoon pure maple syrup
- 1 egg (recommended but you can omit or sub 1 flax egg)
- 1 1/4 cup overly ripe mashed bananas (about 4 medium bananas)
Optional Add-ins
- 1/2 cup chocolate chips
- 2 tablespoons nut butter
- chopped nuts
- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
- extra 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon
- pinch ground cloves
INSTRUCTIONS
- Preheat the oven to 350℉ and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Add the almond flour, baking soda, salt, and cinnamon to a bowl and mix well.
- Mash the bananas with a fork and add them to the dry ingredients (I mash, then measure).
- Add the maple syrup and the egg if using.
- Mix until all the ingredients are evenly incorporated.
- Use a 1.5 tablespoon cookie scoop to scoop the dough onto the baking sheet.
- Gently flatten the cookies with a fork or back of a spoon.
- Bake for 26-30 minutes until the middles have set and aren’t wet (mine were perfect at 28 minutes)
- After the cookies come out of the oven, place them on a wire rack to cool.
- Let the cookies come to room temperature before eating.
- Store in an air tight container in the fridge for up to 5 days.