Bang Bang Nachos recipe from Pizza Garden

Bang Bang Nachos

Courtesy of Pizza Garden in Manitowoc

4 oz small wontons wrappers cut in triangles

Bang Bang Sauce 1 cup Mayonnaise ½ cup Sweet chili sauce 1-3 Tbsp Sriracha (add to your liking) 1 tsp Minced Garlic

2-4 oz Thinly sliced red and green cabbage

2 Green Onions thinly sliced

2 Tbsp roughly chopped Cilantro

4oz (or more) BBQ Pulled Pork or your favorite meat topping (Seared Ahi Tuna or Smoked Salmon are great too!)

**First fry wonton wrappers in Vegetable oil for about 30 seconds or until crispy and start to turn a golden color. Transfer to a plate with a paper towel to soak up excess oil.

**Next place half the wonton chips on the desired serving platter. Sprinkle half the cabbage over the chips.

**Then Drizzle half the Bang Bang sauce over the chips and cabbage. Scatter your meat choice over your nachos.

**Place the rest of the chips on top of the meat and repeat with the rest of the cabbage, Bang Bang sauce and meat choice. This helps in ensuring you get everything in every bite!

**Finally sprinkle the sliced green onions and cilantro all over!

Pizza Garden is located at 301 N. 8th Street in Manitowoc, see their menu online at pizzagardenmanitowoc.com.

