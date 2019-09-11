Banh Mi Burger

BANH MI BURGER

Yield: 8 Servings

Ingredients:

3/4 cup rice wine vinegar                                                   1/4 cup water

2 Tbsp. sugar                                                                       1/4 tsp. salt

1 cup matchstick-cut carrots                                              1 cup thinly sliced radishes

1 jalapeno, thinly sliced                                                      1/3 cup mayonnaise

1 clove garlic                                                                         2 Tbsp. sriracha

1 Tbsp. fresh lime juice                                                       Salt, to taste

Freshly ground black pepper, to taste                              1 ½ lbs. lean ground beef

½ lb. white button mushrooms, finely chopped              1 Tbsp. garlic powder

1 tsp. onion powder                                                             8 brioche buns

2 mini cucumbers, thinly sliced                                         Fresh mint, for garnish

Cilantro, for garnish

Directions:

In a medium bowl, whisk together vinegar, water, sugar and salt until dissolved. Stir in carrots, radishes and jalapenos. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour.

In a small bowl, mix together mayonnaise, garlic, sriracha, lime juice, salt and pepper. Set aside.

Place ground beef and mushrooms in a large bowl. Add in garlic powder, onion powder, salt and pepper and mix until just incorporated.

Divide the beef into 6 equal portions. Form each portion into a ½-inch thick burger, making a shallow indentation in the center with your thumb.

Heat grill to medium-high heat. Grill the burgers for 3 minutes on each side, or until slightly charred and cooked to preferred doneness. Remove burgers to a pan and tent with foil; allow to rest for 1-2 minutes.

Place buns on grill, cut-side down, and lightly toast until golden. Spread about 1 Tbsp. of the spicy mayonnaise onto each of the bottom buns. Top with burger patty, cucumber slices, pickled vegetables, mint and cilantro. Enjoy!

Variations: Cook on stovetop – use cast iron skillet over high heat.

Per Serving: Calories 400, Total Fat 16g (Saturated 4g, Trans 0g), Cholesterol 90mg, Sodium 510mg, Total Carbohydrate 37g (Dietary Fiber 1g, Total Sugars 12g, Includes 3g Added Sugars), Protein 25g, Vitamin D 0%, Calcium 4%, Iron 20%, Potassium 10%

*Nutritional values are an approximation. Actual nutritional values may vary due to preparation techniques, variations related to suppliers, regional and seasonal differences, or rounding.

