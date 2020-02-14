(WFRV) —

BBQ TOFU BOWL

Yield: 4 Servings

Ingredients:

1 (16 oz.) pkg. extra firm tofu

1 Tbsp. cornstarch

2 Tbsp. loosely packed brown sugar

1 tsp. smoked paprika

1/2 tsp. chili powder

1/2 tsp. onion powder

1/2 tsp. garlic powder

Pinch of salt

1 Tbsp. olive oil, divided

1 large sweet potato, diced

1 cup fresh green beans

1 (8 oz.) pkg. sliced mushrooms

1 red onion, thickly sliced

3 cups cooked quinoa

BBQ sauce, for serving

Directions:

Preheat oven to 425°F. Lightly spray two rimmed baking sheets with cooking spray and set aside.

Press the liquid out of the tofu: Remove tofu from packaging and place on a plate with paper towels. Cover tofu with more paper towels and place a heavy skillet on top to press. Let sit for 10 minutes. Cut into cubes.

Mix the cornstarch, brown sugar, paprika, chili powder, onion powder, garlic powder and salt together in a large bowl. Gently toss tofu in spice mixture to coat; drizzle with 1 tsp. olive oil, toss to combine and set aside.

Place sweet potato in a medium bowl and drizzle with 1 tsp. olive oil. Season with salt and pepper and then toss to combine. Pour sweet potato onto a prepared baking sheet. Add tofu to baking sheet with sweet potato. Place baking sheet in oven and roast for 30-45 minutes, or until sweet potato is fork-tender and tofu is golden brown and slightly dry to the touch.

Add green beans, mushrooms and red onion to the bowl. Drizzle with remaining 1 tsp. olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Pour onto second baking sheet. Start baking these after the tofu and sweet potato have cooked for 20-30 minutes. Roast vegetables until browned, about 15 minutes.

When vegetables and tofu are done roasting, assemble the bowls. Divide quinoa evenly among four bowls. Top with roasted vegetables and tofu. Drizzle with BBQ sauce and serve.

Per Serving: Calories 390, Total Fat 12g (Saturated 1.5g, Trans 0g), Cholesterol 0mg, Sodium 220mg, Total Carbohydrate 51g (Dietary Fiber 7g, Total Sugars 11g, Includes 4g Added Sugars), Protein 21g, Vitamin D 0%, Calcium 20%, Iron 30%, Potassium 15%