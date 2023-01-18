(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Beef Council shares a quick recipe that is sure to be a hit with the family.

Conceived by rancher and blogger, Debbie Lyons-Blythe, this recipe is expertly tested while staying true to those homespun flavors.

INGREDIENTS:

2 pounds Ground Beef (93% lean or leaner)

2 cans (14-1/2 ounces each) reduced-sodium beef broth

1 can (28 ounces) crushed tomatoes

1 can (19 ounces) mild enchilada sauce

1 can (15 ounces) black beans, drained and rinsed

1 can (15 ounces) kidney beans, drained and rinsed

1 can (15 ounces) sweet corn, drained

1 can (4 ounces) diced green chilies

2 packets (1 ounce each) taco seasoning mix

8 sliced flour tortillas (1/4-inch strips)

Garnishes:

Shredded cheese, sliced avocado, sour cream, taco seasoning (optional)

COOKING:

Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add Ground Beef; cook 12 to 15 minutes, breaking into 1/2-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally.

Cook’s Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.