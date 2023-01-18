(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Beef Council shares a quick recipe that is sure to be a hit with the family.
For more great recipes, head to beeftips.com.
BEEF ENCHILADA SOUP
Conceived by rancher and blogger, Debbie Lyons-Blythe, this recipe is expertly tested while staying true to those homespun flavors.
INGREDIENTS:
- 2 pounds Ground Beef (93% lean or leaner)
- 2 cans (14-1/2 ounces each) reduced-sodium beef broth
- 1 can (28 ounces) crushed tomatoes
- 1 can (19 ounces) mild enchilada sauce
- 1 can (15 ounces) black beans, drained and rinsed
- 1 can (15 ounces) kidney beans, drained and rinsed
- 1 can (15 ounces) sweet corn, drained
- 1 can (4 ounces) diced green chilies
- 2 packets (1 ounce each) taco seasoning mix
- 8 sliced flour tortillas (1/4-inch strips)
Garnishes:
- Shredded cheese, sliced avocado, sour cream, taco seasoning (optional)
COOKING:
- Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add Ground Beef; cook 12 to 15 minutes, breaking into 1/2-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally.
Cook’s Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.
- Transfer beef into 4-1/2 to 5-1/2-quart slow cooker; add all other ingredients. Cover and cook on HIGH 2 hours or LOW 4 hours until flavors are blended. Garnish soup with tortillas, cheese, avocado, sour cream and taco seasoning, as desired.