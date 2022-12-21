(WFRV) – If you are searching for the perfect holiday meal, Angie from the Wisconsin Beef Council shows Local 5 Live how to make a Roast finished with a chocolate port sauce.

For more easy-to-follow recipes, visit beeftips.com.

INGREDIENTS:

1 beef Ribeye Roast Bone-In (2 to 4 ribs), small end, chine (back) bone removed (6 to 8 pounds)

Salt

Chopped fresh parsley (optional)

Goat cheese Mashed Potatoes (recipe follows)

Seasoning:

3 tablespoons freshly grated orange peel

2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh thyme

1 tablespoon finely chopped garlic

1 tablespoon coarse grind black pepper

Chocolate-Port Sauce:

3 tablespoons butter

3/4 cup finely chopped shallots

1-1/2 teaspoons finely chopped fresh thyme

1-1/4 cups port wine

1 can (14 to 14-1/2 ounces) beef broth

3/4 cup whipping cream

1 tablespoon soy sauce

3/4 ounce bittersweet chocolate, finely chopped

Salt and ground black pepper

COOKING:

Heat oven to 350°F. Combine seasoning ingredients; press evenly onto all surfaces of beef roast. Place roast, fat side up, in shallow roasting pan. Insert ovenproof meat thermometer so tip is centered in thickest part of beef, not resting in fat or touching bone. Do not add water or cover. Roast in 350°F oven 2-1/4 to 2-1/2 hours for medium rare; 2-1/2 to 3 hours for medium doneness. Meanwhile prepare Chocolate-Port Sauce. Melt butter in large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add shallots and thyme; cook and stir 4 to 6 minutes or until shallots are lightly browned. Add port; cook 5 to 7 minutes or until reduced by one half, stirring occasionally. Add broth; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium; cook 15 to 17 minutes or until reduced by one half, stirring occasionally. Stir in cream and soy sauce; cook 3 to 5 minutes or until slightly thickened, stirring frequently. Remove from heat. Add chocolate; stir until melted. Season with salt and pepper, as desired. Keep warm.

Cook’s Tip: Sauce may be prepared up to 1 day ahead. Cover and refrigerate. Reheat gently before serving. Do not boil.

About 45 minutes before serving, prepare Goat Cheese Mashed Potatoes.

Remove roast when meat thermometer registers 135°F for medium rare; 145°F for medium. Transfer roast to carving board; tent loosely with aluminum foil. Let stand 15 to 20 minutes. (Temperature will continue to rise about 10°-15°F to reach 145°F for medium rare; 160°F for medium.)

Cook’s Tip: To prevent seasoning on roast from overbrowning, tent loosely with aluminum foil after roasting for 1 hour.