(WFRV) — When it’s time to deliver for the big game, there’s no better call than Beef.
Whether you’re in the parking lot or just your backyard, you’ll be the MVP of the party with this Beef Taco Tart recipe from the Wisconsin Beef Council.
Tiny Taco Beef Tarts from beeftips.com
A easy-to-prepare Mexican-style appetizer, this Tiny Taco Beef Tarts recipe will win over any crowd.
INGREDIENTS:
- 12 ounces Ground Beef (93% lean or leaner)
- 1/2 cup chopped onion
- 1 teaspoon minced garlic
- 1/2 cup prepared mild or medium taco sauce
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/8 teaspoon pepper
- 2 packages (2.1 ounces each) frozen mini phyllo shells (30 shells total)
- 1/2 cup shredded reduced fat Mexican cheese blend
Toppings:
- Shredded lettuce, sliced grape or cherry tomatoes, guacamole, lowfat dairy sour cream, sliced ripe olives (optional)
COOKING:
- Heat oven to 350°F. Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add Ground Beef, onion and garlic in large nonstick skillet over medium heat 8 to 10 minutes, breaking up beef into small crumbles and stirring occasionally. Add taco sauce, cumin, salt and pepper; cook and stir 1 to 2 minutes or until mixture is heated through.Cook’s Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed Ground Beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160ºF. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.
- Place phyllo shells on rimmed baking sheet. Spoon beef mixture evenly into shells. Top evenly with cheese. Bake 9 to 10 minutes or until shells are crisp and cheese is melted.
- Top tarts with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream, and olives, as desired.
Cook’s Tip: Try out Tiny Greek Beef Tarts for another variation.