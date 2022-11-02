(WFRV) — When it’s time to deliver for the big game, there’s no better call than Beef.

Whether you’re in the parking lot or just your backyard, you’ll be the MVP of the party with this Beef Taco Tart recipe from the Wisconsin Beef Council.

Tiny Taco Beef Tarts from beeftips.com

A easy-to-prepare Mexican-style appetizer, this Tiny Taco Beef Tarts recipe will win over any crowd.

INGREDIENTS:

12 ounces Ground Beef (93% lean or leaner)

1/2 cup chopped onion

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1/2 cup prepared mild or medium taco sauce

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

2 packages (2.1 ounces each) frozen mini phyllo shells (30 shells total)

1/2 cup shredded reduced fat Mexican cheese blend

Toppings:

Shredded lettuce, sliced grape or cherry tomatoes, guacamole, lowfat dairy sour cream, sliced ripe olives (optional)

COOKING: