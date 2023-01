(WFRV) – Beer and Cheese is a match made in heaven and Rachelle o’Donnell-Lance from the food truck Blue Suede Shoes shows Local 5 Live viewers how to create a simple, and delicious beer cheese sauce.

Beer Cheese Sauce:

Heavy cream

Favorite local pale lager/Beer

American cheese

(Thickened and seasoned to taste)

For a schedule of where to grab food from Blue Suede Foods, connect with them on Facebook.