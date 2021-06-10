Best Pepperoni Pizza Burger recipe

(WFRV) —

Pepperoni Pizza Burger recipe

Courtesy of Wisconsin Beef Council

Ingredients

6 ounces Renard’s Mozzarella cheese, shredded (1 1/2 cups)

1 cup diced pepperoni

3/4 cup pizza sauce, divided

1 tablespoon dried oregano

2 pounds lean ground beef (80% lean)

Salt and pepper

6 ounces Renard’s Mozzarella cheese, cut into six slices (1 ounce each)

6 hamburger buns, split

Optional Toppings: pepperoni, pickled and bell peppers, red onion and ripe olives

CHEESE

Look for the Proudly Wisconsin Badge when shopping for cheese. Any brand of Wisconsin Mozzarella can be used in this recipe.

Instructions

Grease grill grate. Heat grill to medium. Combine the shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, 1/2 cup pizza sauce and oregano in a large bowl. Crumble ground beef over mixture; mix just until combined. Form into six patties, about 1/3 pound each. Season with salt and pepper. Grill burgers, covered, over medium heat for 5-8 minutes on each side or until a thermometer inserted in patties reads 160°F. Top with mozzarella slices. Cover and cook for 1-3 minutes longer or until cheese is melted. Spread bun bottoms with remaining pizza sauce; top with burgers and toppings if desired. Replace bun tops.

Cheesemonger Tip

Located in Door County, Wisconsin, Renards Cheese is a third-generation, family-owned and operated business that produces over three million pounds of cheese per year, including over 50 flavor-infused specialty cheeses.

