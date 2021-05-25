Blackened Shrimp Orzo recipe

Blackened Shrimp Orzo
Courtesy of Executive Chef Nicole Hoida, Backstage

Ingredients:

½ pound Peeled and Deveined Shrimp
½ pound Dried Orzo
1 Poblano Pepper (fire roasted suggested)
1 small White Onion
1 medium Tomato
1 tablespoon Minced Garlic
½ cup Heavy Cream
3 cups Water (or stock)
½ tablespoon Cajun Seasoning
1 teaspoon Salt
1 teaspoon Black Pepper
1 ½ tablespoons Blackening Seasoning
Oil (I prefer grapeseed)

Instructions

**Marinate shrimp in blackening seasoning and a touch of oil to coat. Let marinate 30 minutes.

**In saucepot add oil to bottom of pan, heat to medium high and sauté pepper, onion, and tomato. Add garlic when onion is almost translucent.

**Add in water (or stock if preferred), seasonings and bring to a boil. Add orzo and cook according to instructions (approx. 10 minutes) Cook to al dente and finish with a touch of cream to make a cajun cream sauce!

**While orzo dish is cooking, heat a sauté pan to medium high heat add oil to coat pan. Place shrimp in pan and flip after approx. 2 minutes.

** Place pasta mixture and top with blackened shrimp.

**Optional:  Add cilantro and fresh squeezed lime for a pop of flavor and beautiful presentation!

