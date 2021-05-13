Blueberry Cheesecake French Toast recipe

(WFRV) –
Blueberry Cheesecake French Toast
Courtesy of The Roost Bed and Breakfast
Ingredients:
1 loaf day old French bread, cubed
1 pkg. cream cheese
1/3 cup granulated sugar
1 ½ cups frozen blueberries, tossed lightly with flour (leave frozen)
8 large eggs
1 ½ cups milk
1 tsp vanilla extract
Instructions:
- Spray 9 x 13 baking dish with nonstick cooking spray (be sure to get in corners)
- Layer half the cubed bread in dish
- Use hand mixer to cream sugar, cream cheese, and vanilla
- Drop by teaspoonfuls over bread
- Toss frozen blueberries in flour
- Layer blueberries
- Cover with remaining bread
- Whisk eggs and milk until combined
- Pour over bread
- Press bread with spatula to help soak up mixture
- Cover and refrigerate overnight
- (the next morning) Preheat oven to 350
- Bake for 45 – 50 minutes
The Roost Bed and Breakfast is located at 1900 S. Lee Street in Appleton. Connect online and check out all the gorgeous suites at theroostbandb.com.