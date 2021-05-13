Blueberry Cheesecake French Toast recipe

Blueberry Cheesecake French Toast
Courtesy of The Roost Bed and Breakfast

Ingredients:

1 loaf day old French bread, cubed
1 pkg. cream cheese
1/3 cup granulated sugar
1 ½ cups frozen blueberries, tossed lightly with flour (leave frozen)
8 large eggs
1 ½ cups milk
1 tsp vanilla extract

Instructions:

  1. Spray 9 x 13 baking dish with nonstick cooking spray (be sure to get in corners)
  2. Layer half the cubed bread in dish
  3. Use hand mixer to cream sugar, cream cheese, and vanilla
  4. Drop by teaspoonfuls over bread
  5. Toss frozen blueberries in flour
  6. Layer blueberries
  7. Cover with remaining bread
  8. Whisk eggs and milk until combined
  9. Pour over bread
  10. Press bread with spatula to help soak up mixture
  11. Cover and refrigerate overnight
  12. (the next morning) Preheat oven to 350
  13. Bake for 45 – 50 minutes

The Roost Bed and Breakfast is located at 1900 S. Lee Street in Appleton. Connect online and check out all the gorgeous suites at theroostbandb.com.

