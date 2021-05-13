Blueberry Cheesecake French Toast recipe

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon is seeking to hire 75,000 people in a tight job market and is offering bonuses to attract workers, including $100 for new hires who are already vaccinated for COVID-19.

The jobs pay at least $15 an hour and are for delivery drivers and warehouse workers, who pack and ship online orders. Amazon raised hourly pay for some of its workers last month, and the company said Thursday that new hires will make an average of $17 an hour.