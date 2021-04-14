Bourbon Blueberry BBQ Sauce recipe from Meade Street Bistro

(WFRV) —



Bourbon Blueberry BBQ Sauce

courtesy of Meade Street Bistro

Ingredients

1 red onion (diced)

4 cloves of garlic (minced)

1 jalapeño (minced)

⅔ c. Bourbon (optional)

1 pound of blueberries (frozen or fresh)

½ c. apple cider vinegar

¼ c. molasses

¼ c. brown sugar

1 tsp. ground all spice

Preparation

In a large sauté pan, sauté onions, garlic and jalapeños in olive oil on medium heat until fragrant. Turn up heat and add bourbon. The alcohol will start on fire until the alcohol is fully cooked out. Turn down heat and add in blueberry until the berries have burst. Then add molasses, brown sugar, apple cider vinegar and all spice. Let sauce reduce and thicken for 20 minutes. Allow your sauce to cool before adding it to the blender. Blend until smooth.

Tips

You can leave the vein and seeds of the jalapeños if you want your sauce more spicy. Otherwise you can core the inside for less heat.

Meade Street Bistro is located at 2729 N. Meade Street in Appleton. For the latest specials, follow them on Facebook.