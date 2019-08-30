(WFRV) –
BOURBON BRAT KABOBS
6 Servings
Ingredients:
1/4 cup reduced sodium soy sauce
1/4 cup bourbon
1 Tbsp. brown sugar
1/4 tsp. cayenne pepper
1/2 lb. Brussels sprouts, ends trimmed and halved lengthwise, softened in the microwave
1 apple, cut into 1-inch cubes
1 large sweet potato, cut into 1-inch cubes, softened in the microwave
1 large yellow onion, cut into 1-inch pieces
Wooden skewers
1 pkg. Oktoberfest chicken brats, cut into 1-inch slices
Spicy brown mustard, for serving
Directions:
In a large zip-top plastic bag, combine the first four ingredients. Add the Brussels sprouts, apple, sweet potato and onion. Seal bag and turn to coat. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour.
Preheat grill to medium-high. Drain and reserve marinade. On six metal or soaked wooden skewers, alternately thread the vegetables and brats.
Grill covered for 10-15 minutes or until brats are cooked through and apple/vegetables are tender, turning and basting frequently with reserved marinade. Serve warm with spicy brown mustard.
Per Serving: Calories 260, Total Fat 7g (Saturated 3.5g, Trans 0g), Cholesterol 70mg, Sodium 1200mg, Total Carbohydrate 20g (Dietary Fiber 4g, Total Sugars 10g, Includes 2g Added Sugars), Protein 24g, Vitamin D 0%, Calcium 10%, Iron 6%, Potassium 15%