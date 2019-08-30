(WFRV) –

BOURBON BRAT KABOBS

6 Servings

Ingredients:

1/4 cup reduced sodium soy sauce

1/4 cup bourbon

1 Tbsp. brown sugar

1/4 tsp. cayenne pepper

1/2 lb. Brussels sprouts, ends trimmed and halved lengthwise, softened in the microwave

1 apple, cut into 1-inch cubes

1 large sweet potato, cut into 1-inch cubes, softened in the microwave

1 large yellow onion, cut into 1-inch pieces

Wooden skewers

1 pkg. Oktoberfest chicken brats, cut into 1-inch slices

Spicy brown mustard, for serving

Directions:

In a large zip-top plastic bag, combine the first four ingredients. Add the Brussels sprouts, apple, sweet potato and onion. Seal bag and turn to coat. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour.

Preheat grill to medium-high. Drain and reserve marinade. On six metal or soaked wooden skewers, alternately thread the vegetables and brats.

Grill covered for 10-15 minutes or until brats are cooked through and apple/vegetables are tender, turning and basting frequently with reserved marinade. Serve warm with spicy brown mustard.

Per Serving: Calories 260, Total Fat 7g (Saturated 3.5g, Trans 0g), Cholesterol 70mg, Sodium 1200mg, Total Carbohydrate 20g (Dietary Fiber 4g, Total Sugars 10g, Includes 2g Added Sugars), Protein 24g, Vitamin D 0%, Calcium 10%, Iron 6%, Potassium 15%