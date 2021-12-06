Bourbon Street Soup recipe from Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center

(WFRV) – Brats are a tailgating favorite but today we show you how to add them to soup!

Dustin Goetsch from The Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center with their Bourbon Street Soup recipe.

Bourbon Street Soup

Ingredients:

1 bunch of celery

4 large carrots

1 large white onion

2 green peppers

1 can of diced tomatoes

2 46oz can or bottle of tomato juice

1 tbs tomato paste

1 tbs onion powder

1 tbs garlic powder

3 tbs chili powder

½ tsp chili flakes

½ tsp paprika

2 cups of Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ sauce

10-12 cooked brats

2lb ground beef

Directions:

Step 1- Cook brats. Once cooled slice them. (Note: the best brats to use are ones that have been sitting in beer, butter, and onions for a day.)

Step 2- Dice all veggies small and same size. Put in pot with some oil, salt, and pepper and cook down until almost tender.

At the same time in a separate pan cook ground beef. Once cooked; drain it and put it aside.

Step 3- Add tomato juice, 1 qt of water, brats, ground beef, and dry spices to the pot with the veggies. Let simmer for ½ hr.

Step 4- Add tomato paste and BBQ sauce. It is important to taste during this part. You may need to add more BBQ sauce if needed. The sweet should be as equal as the spicy taste. Let simmer for ½ hr – 1 hr.

Note: Soup is best served the next day so all of the flavors can combine well.

