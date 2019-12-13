(WFRV) —

BOURSIN STUFFED MUSHROOMS

Yield: 24 Servings

Ingredients:

Cooking spray

24 large button mushrooms, stemmed

2 Tbsp. butter

1/2 medium onion, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 Tbsp. finely chopped parsley, plus more for garnish

1 (5.2 oz.) block Boursin cheese

1/2 cup breadcrumbs, plus more for sprinkling

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

Kosher salt, to taste

Ground black pepper, to taste

Olive oil, for drizzling

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350°F. Spray a mini muffin tin with cooking spray. Place mushroom caps in muffin tin, cavity side up.

In a large skillet, melt butter. Add onion, finely chopped mushroom stems, garlic and parsley. Cook until onions and mushroom stems are tender, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat.

In a small bowl, combine Boursin cheese, breadcrumbs, grated Parmesan and cooked mushroom stem mixture. Season with salt and pepper.

Stuff mushroom caps with Boursin mixture. Sprinkle with additional breadcrumbs and drizzle with olive oil. Bake until mushrooms are deeply golden and cooked through, 20 minutes.

Garnish with additional chopped parsley and serve warm.

Per Serving: Calories 60, Total Fat 4g (Saturated 2.5g, Trans 0g), Cholesterol 10mg, Sodium 80mg, Total Carbohydrate 3g (Dietary Fiber 0g, Total Sugars 1g, Includes 0g Added Sugars), Protein 2g, Vitamin D 0%, Calcium 2%, Iron 0%, Potassium 2%