Breakfast Skillet Beef Tacos recipe

Breakfast Skillet Beef Tacos
courtesy of farmwisconsin.org
INGREDIENTS:
- 8 ounces cooked (leftover) beef Steak or Roast, chopped (about 1-1/2 cups)
- 2 teaspoons vegetable oil
- 4 large eggs, beaten
- 1 cup frozen Mexican vegetable blend
- 8 small flour tortillas or taco shells (about 6-inch diameter), warmed
- Crumbled queso blanco or shredded reduced-fat Mexican cheese blend (optional)
Toppings (optional):
- Salsa, guacamole, dairy sour cream, chopped fresh cilantro, chopped avocado
COOKING:
- Heat oil in large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add eggs and vegetables; cook 1 to 3 minutes or until eggs are scrambled and just set, stirring occasionally.
- Stir in beef Steak; cook and stir 1 minute or until beef is just heated through.
- Evenly divide beef mixture between tortillas; top evenly with cheese, if desired. Serve with Toppings, if desired.