Breakfast Skillet Beef Tacos recipe

Breakfast Skillet Beef Tacos
courtesy of farmwisconsin.org

INGREDIENTS:

  • 8 ounces cooked (leftover) beef Steak or Roast, chopped (about 1-1/2 cups)
  • 2 teaspoons vegetable oil
  • 4 large eggs, beaten
  • 1 cup frozen Mexican vegetable blend
  • 8 small flour tortillas or taco shells (about 6-inch diameter), warmed
  • Crumbled queso blanco or shredded reduced-fat Mexican cheese blend (optional)

Toppings (optional):

  • Salsa, guacamole, dairy sour cream, chopped fresh cilantro, chopped avocado

COOKING:

  1. Heat oil in large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add eggs and vegetables; cook 1 to 3 minutes or until eggs are scrambled and just set, stirring occasionally.
  2. Stir in beef Steak; cook and stir 1 minute or until beef is just heated through.
  3. Evenly divide beef mixture between tortillas; top evenly with cheese, if desired. Serve with Toppings, if desired.

