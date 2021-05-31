Brey Family Beef Kabobs recipe

(WFRV) –

Brey Family Beef Kabobs – serves 3-4

Courtesy of Brey Family Beef

Ingredients:

1 lb. Sirloin steak (or steak of your choice)

1 of each: Red, yellow, orange, green peppers

8 oz. Whole mushrooms

2 Red onions

Seasoning for meat: salt and pepper, your favorite seasoning or marinade. We recommend Brey Family Beef’s Tom’s Top Secret Steak and Burger Sprinkle. Sprinkle meat with your favorite seasoning at least one hour before grilling.

Our favorite marinade:

1/3 C soy sauce

1/4 C lemon juice

2 T dry mustard

2 T worcestershire sauce

1 clove garlic

1 t pepper

Mix together, pour over meat, let sit overnight for best flavor.

Directions:

Cut steak into 1 inch pieces and season with your favorite seasoning or marinade. If using a seasoning, be sure to dry meat with a paper towel prior to applying. Cut vegetables into 1 inch pieces.

Create skewers of meat and vegetables. You can put all meat together and vegetables together, or you can alternate meat and veggies on one skewer. Grill over medium high until meat is cooked to your taste, approximately 9-11 minutes on a gas grill.

For even more flavor, try drizzling your completed kabobs with a little melted butter and garlic prior to serving.

You can find the Brey Family Beef Stand at 2190 County Road O in Sturgeon Bay. For current hours, head to their Facebook page or breyfamilybeef.com.