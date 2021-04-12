Broken Plate Catering: Door County Salad recipe

(WFRV) —

Door County Salad

Courtesy of Broken Plate Catering

Mixed Greens

Red Onions

Celery

Feta

Apples

Dried Door County Cherries

Candied Pecans-See Recipe

Toasted Pecan Vinaigrette- See Recipe

Grilled Chicken- Optional

Candied Pecans

½ cup Brown Sugar

2 teaspoons Pumpkin Pie Spice

½ teaspoon Kosher Salt

Pinch Cayenne Pepper

1 teaspoon Vanilla Extract

2 tablespoons Water

3 cups Pecan Pieces

Line baking sheet with parchment paper. Mix all ingredients except pecans and heat in skillet on medium heat until bubbling. Add pecans, stirring continuously for 2-3 minutes until smell a nuttiness. Spread on prepared baking sheet and let completely cool.

Toasted Pecan Vinaigrette

1 cup Pecans

½ cup Apple Cider Vinegar

¼ cup Real Maple Syrup

¼ cup Chopped Red Onion

1 ½ cup Olive Oil

1 cup Vegetable Broth or Water

Pinch Red Pepper Flake

Salt and Pepper

Preheat oven at 350 degrees F. Line baking sheet with parchment. Lay pecan on single layer on sheet and bake for 10-15 mins, stirring halfway, until roasted but not burnt. Cool completely. Add all ingredients in food processor and blend until smooth. Will be good for 3 weeks.