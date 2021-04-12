Broken Plate Catering: Door County Salad recipe

(WFRV) —
Door County Salad
Courtesy of Broken Plate Catering
Mixed Greens
Red Onions
Celery
Feta
Apples
Dried Door County Cherries
Candied Pecans-See Recipe
Toasted Pecan Vinaigrette- See Recipe
Grilled Chicken- Optional
Candied Pecans
½ cup Brown Sugar
2 teaspoons Pumpkin Pie Spice
½ teaspoon Kosher Salt
Pinch Cayenne Pepper
1 teaspoon Vanilla Extract
2 tablespoons Water
3 cups Pecan Pieces
Line baking sheet with parchment paper. Mix all ingredients except pecans and heat in skillet on medium heat until bubbling. Add pecans, stirring continuously for 2-3 minutes until smell a nuttiness. Spread on prepared baking sheet and let completely cool.
Toasted Pecan Vinaigrette
1 cup Pecans
½ cup Apple Cider Vinegar
¼ cup Real Maple Syrup
¼ cup Chopped Red Onion
1 ½ cup Olive Oil
1 cup Vegetable Broth or Water
Pinch Red Pepper Flake
Salt and Pepper
Preheat oven at 350 degrees F. Line baking sheet with parchment. Lay pecan on single layer on sheet and bake for 10-15 mins, stirring halfway, until roasted but not burnt. Cool completely. Add all ingredients in food processor and blend until smooth. Will be good for 3 weeks.