Brown Stew Chicken recipe from Lil Jamaica

Brown Stew Chicken recipe
Courtesy of Lil Jamaica
4-Chicken breast
2-Chicken thighs
1 sprig fresh Thyme
1 tbsp Salt
A couple slices Ginger
1 tsp. Seasoning salt
2 tbsp Knorr chicken flavoring
2-3 whole All spice
1/4 c. Walkers Wood
1/3 c. Grace browning
2 Green onion chopped
1 small chopped Onion
3 garlic cloves
3-4 chopped Carrot
4 cubes Potato
Sweet pepper 2-3
1/4 c. Canola Oil
1/2 stick Butter
Corn starch to thicken if necessary
1 cup Sweet baby Ray
1 cup ketchup
Cube chicken breasts and thighs. Place in large pot or Dutch oven and brown in the oil for 5 minutes. Chop all veggies and place in pot. And all wet and dry and ingredients and cover with water. Let simmer, stirring occasionally for 1 hour. Serve over white or brown rice and steamed vegetables.
Lil Jamaica is located at 1332 S. Broadway in Green Bay. See specials and upcoming living music on their Facebook page.