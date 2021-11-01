Brown Stew Chicken recipe from Lil Jamaica

Brown Stew Chicken recipe

Courtesy of Lil Jamaica

4-Chicken breast

2-Chicken thighs

1 sprig fresh Thyme

1 tbsp Salt

A couple slices Ginger

1 tsp. Seasoning salt

2 tbsp Knorr chicken flavoring

2-3 whole All spice

1/4 c. Walkers Wood

1/3 c. Grace browning

2 Green onion chopped

1 small chopped Onion

3 garlic cloves

3-4 chopped Carrot

4 cubes Potato

Sweet pepper 2-3

1/4 c. Canola Oil

1/2 stick Butter

Corn starch to thicken if necessary

1 cup Sweet baby Ray

1 cup ketchup

Cube chicken breasts and thighs. Place in large pot or Dutch oven and brown in the oil for 5 minutes.  Chop all veggies and place in pot. And all wet and dry and ingredients and cover with water. Let simmer, stirring occasionally for 1 hour. Serve over white or brown rice and steamed vegetables.

Lil Jamaica is located at 1332 S. Broadway in Green Bay. See specials and upcoming living music on their Facebook page.

