(WFRV) – You often see viral recipes on Facebook and TikTok but do they actually work – or taste good?

Deb from Budding Chefs to put one popular recipe to the test. She shows Local 5 Live views how to make Brownie Baked Oatmeal.

Brownie Baked Oatmeal

2 cups coconut milk

1/4 to `1/2 cup pure maple syrup

1/3 cup natural peanut butter

1 tsp vanilla

2 cups rolled oats

1/4 cup cocoa (I use Better Body Foods Organic Cacao Powder)

1 Tbs Trilogy Health Seeds

1 tsp baking powder

pinch salt

1/4 to 1/3 cup chocolate chips (I use Lilly’s Dark Chocolate no sugar added chips)

Mix all but chocolate chips, then add them.

Pour into 9 x 13 pan.

Bake at 350 for 35 minutes. Serve warm with dollop of plain Greek Yogurt (sweetened with a bit of honey or maple syrup, if desired)

