(WFRV) – You often see viral recipes on Facebook and TikTok but do they actually work – or taste good?
Deb from Budding Chefs to put one popular recipe to the test. She shows Local 5 Live views how to make Brownie Baked Oatmeal.
Brownie Baked Oatmeal
2 cups coconut milk
1/4 to `1/2 cup pure maple syrup
1/3 cup natural peanut butter
1 tsp vanilla
2 cups rolled oats
1/4 cup cocoa (I use Better Body Foods Organic Cacao Powder)
1 Tbs Trilogy Health Seeds
1 tsp baking powder
pinch salt
1/4 to 1/3 cup chocolate chips (I use Lilly’s Dark Chocolate no sugar added chips)
Mix all but chocolate chips, then add them.
Pour into 9 x 13 pan.
Bake at 350 for 35 minutes. Serve warm with dollop of plain Greek Yogurt (sweetened with a bit of honey or maple syrup, if desired)
