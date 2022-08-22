(WFRV) – They are known for their ice cream drinks, and Jessi from La Clare Creamery in Malone visited Local 5 Live to give some recipe inspiration.

Tomato Basil Bruschetta:

1 pint of cherry tomatoes

4 basil leaves chopped

4oz of LaClare Original Chevre

Grilled toasty bread

1 garlic clove

1 tablespoon of extra virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon of balsamic glaze

Salt and Pepper to taste

Preparation:

Quarter cherry tomatoes and transfer to bowl Rub garlic clove on 4 pieces of grilled toasty bread Smear chevre on each piece of toasty bread Top with tomatoes, basil, drizzle with balsamic glaze and finish with salt and pepper to taste

Cherry Thyme Bruschetta:

1 pint of cherries pitted and halved

2 sprigs of fresh thyme

4 oz of LaClare Original Chevre

1 tablespoon of honey

Grilled toasty bread

Preparation:

Smear chevre on each piece of toasty bread Top with cherries Drizzle w/ honey Sprinkle fresh thyme leaves on each piece

LaClare Creamery is located on W2994 County Road HH in Malone. More information can be found on their Facebook page.