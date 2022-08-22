(WFRV) – They are known for their ice cream drinks, and Jessi from La Clare Creamery in Malone visited Local 5 Live to give some recipe inspiration.
Tomato Basil Bruschetta:
- 1 pint of cherry tomatoes
- 4 basil leaves chopped
- 4oz of LaClare Original Chevre
- Grilled toasty bread
- 1 garlic clove
- 1 tablespoon of extra virgin olive oil
- 1 tablespoon of balsamic glaze
- Salt and Pepper to taste
Preparation:
- Quarter cherry tomatoes and transfer to bowl
- Rub garlic clove on 4 pieces of grilled toasty bread
- Smear chevre on each piece of toasty bread
- Top with tomatoes, basil, drizzle with balsamic glaze and finish with salt and pepper to taste
Cherry Thyme Bruschetta:
- 1 pint of cherries pitted and halved
- 2 sprigs of fresh thyme
- 4 oz of LaClare Original Chevre
- 1 tablespoon of honey
- Grilled toasty bread
Preparation:
- Smear chevre on each piece of toasty bread
- Top with cherries
- Drizzle w/ honey
- Sprinkle fresh thyme leaves on each piece
LaClare Creamery is located on W2994 County Road HH in Malone. More information can be found on their Facebook page.