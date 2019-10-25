(WFRV) –

Buffalo Cauliflower Dip

Yield: 16 Servings

Ingredients:

1 small head of cauliflower, cut into small florets

1 Tbsp. olive oil

Salt, to taste

Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

8 oz. Neufchatel cream cheese, cubed

2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese

1 cup hot sauce

1 cup plain nonfat Greek yogurt

1/2 cup thinly-sliced green onions, plus additional for garnish

Cooking spray

Directions:

Preheat oven to 425°F. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper. Place cauliflower on baking sheet; drizzle with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Toss to evenly coat cauliflower; spread cauliflower into an even layer on baking sheet.

Bake for 20-25 minutes, or until cauliflower is slightly charred around the edges. Transfer to a large bowl. Reduce oven temperature to 350°F.

Add cream cheese, mozzarella cheese, hot sauce, Greek yogurt and green onions to cauliflower bowl. Stir until combined.

Lightly spray a 9×9-inch baking dish with cooking spray. Spread cauliflower dip into dish. Bake for 25-30 minutes, or until cheese is melted and edges are golden brown. Remove from oven and garnish with additional green onions. Serve warm with your favorite dippers.

Slow cooker directions:

Preheat oven to 425°F. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper. Place cauliflower on baking sheet; drizzle with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Toss to evenly coat cauliflower; spread cauliflower into an even layer on baking sheet.

Bake for 20-25 minutes, or until cauliflower is slightly charred around the edges.

Spray slow cooker insert with cooking spray. Add cauliflower, olive oil, salt, pepper, cream cheese, mozzarella, Red Hot, Greek yogurt and green onions to slow cooker and stir to combine.

Cover and cook on high for 1 ½ – 2 hours or 3 – 4 hours on low; all the cheese should be melted.

Stir dip and transfer to a serving bowl, if desired. Garnish with additional green onions. Serve warm with your favorite dippers.

Per Serving: Calories 100, Total Fat 7g (Saturated 3.5g, Trans 0g), Cholesterol 20mg, Sodium 520mg, Total Carbohydrate 3g (Dietary Fiber 0g, Total Sugars 2g, Includes 0g Added Sugars), Protein 7g, Vitamin D 0%, Calcium 10%, Iron 0%, Potassium 4%