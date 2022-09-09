(WFRV) – The Wisconsin potato is delicious, nutritious, and versatile, with so many ways to incorporate them into your recipe.
Sarah Agena from Wisconsin Potato & Vegetable Growers gives Local 5 Live viewers a recipe to make Buffalo Chicken with Smashed Potatoes.
For more great recipes, head to eatwisconsinpotatoes.com.
Buffalo Chicken Smashed Potatoes
INGREDIENTS
- 1 1/2 lbs Blushing Belle Little Potatoes
- 1/2 cup chicken breasts cooked and shredded
- 1/4 cup ranch dressing
- 1/4 cup vinegar-based hot sauce
- 1/4 cup mozzarella cheese grated
- 1/4 cup Cheddar cheese
- 4 oz cream cheese
- 2 tsp olive oil
- 1/4 tsp Fine sea salt
- 1/4 tsp Ground black pepper
- 1 Tbsp green onion thinly sliced (optional)
INSTRUCTIONS
- In a large pot, cover the Creamer potatoes with water and bring to a boil over high heat. Once boiling, reduce heat to medium-low for 15 minutes or until potatoes have some give when pierced with a sharp knife. Alternatively, microwave the potatoes for three minutes.
- Preheat oven to 425°F and line a baking tray with foil or parchment paper.
- Mix together chicken, ranch dressing, hot sauce, half the mozzarella cheese, half the cheddar cheese, and cream cheese. Set aside.
- Drain potatoes if cooking on stove, and toss with olive oil, salt and pepper. Place on prepared baking sheet and gently smash potatoes with the back of a fork.
- Top each potato with buffalo chicken mixture. Bake for 10 minutes.
- Remove and top with remaining mozzarella and cheddar cheese. Bake for another 10 minutes or until cheese is bubbling and has turned golden brown.
- Remove from oven, top with green onion if using, and allow to cool for 2 to 5 minutes before serving. Potatoes are best served immediately, but can be reheated in oven for 15 minutes at 425°F within two days.