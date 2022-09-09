(WFRV) –  The Wisconsin potato is delicious, nutritious, and versatile, with so many ways to incorporate them into your recipe.

Sarah Agena from Wisconsin Potato & Vegetable Growers gives Local 5 Live viewers a recipe to make Buffalo Chicken with Smashed Potatoes.

For more great recipes, head to eatwisconsinpotatoes.com.

Buffalo Chicken Smashed Potatoes

INGREDIENTS

  • 1 1/2 lbs Blushing Belle Little Potatoes
  • 1/2 cup chicken breasts cooked and shredded
  • 1/4 cup ranch dressing
  • 1/4 cup vinegar-based hot sauce
  • 1/4 cup mozzarella cheese grated
  • 1/4 cup Cheddar cheese
  • 4 oz cream cheese
  • 2 tsp olive oil
  • 1/4 tsp Fine sea salt
  • 1/4 tsp Ground black pepper
  • 1 Tbsp green onion thinly sliced (optional)

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. In a large pot, cover the Creamer potatoes with water and bring to a boil over high heat. Once boiling, reduce heat to medium-low for 15 minutes or until potatoes have some give when pierced with a sharp knife. Alternatively, microwave the potatoes for three minutes.
  2. Preheat oven to 425°F and line a baking tray with foil or parchment paper.
  3. Mix together chicken, ranch dressing, hot sauce, half the mozzarella cheese, half the cheddar cheese, and cream cheese. Set aside.
  4. Drain potatoes if cooking on stove, and toss with olive oil, salt and pepper. Place on prepared baking sheet and gently smash potatoes with the back of a fork.
  5. Top each potato with buffalo chicken mixture. Bake for 10 minutes.
  6. Remove and top with remaining mozzarella and cheddar cheese. Bake for another 10 minutes or until cheese is bubbling and has turned golden brown.
  7. Remove from oven, top with green onion if using, and allow to cool for 2 to 5 minutes before serving. Potatoes are best served immediately, but can be reheated in oven for 15 minutes at 425°F within two days.