(WFRV) – The Wisconsin potato is delicious, nutritious, and versatile, with so many ways to incorporate them into your recipe.

Sarah Agena from Wisconsin Potato & Vegetable Growers gives Local 5 Live viewers a recipe to make Buffalo Chicken with Smashed Potatoes.

For more great recipes, head to eatwisconsinpotatoes.com.

Buffalo Chicken Smashed Potatoes

INGREDIENTS

1 1/2 lbs Blushing Belle Little Potatoes

1/2 cup chicken breasts cooked and shredded

1/4 cup ranch dressing

1/4 cup vinegar-based hot sauce

1/4 cup mozzarella cheese grated

1/4 cup Cheddar cheese

4 oz cream cheese

2 tsp olive oil

1/4 tsp Fine sea salt

1/4 tsp Ground black pepper

1 Tbsp green onion thinly sliced (optional)

INSTRUCTIONS