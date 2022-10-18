(WFRV) – It’s all the flavors of your favorite burger – in a bowl.
Angie from the Wisconsin Beef Council shows Local 5 Live viewers four variations to add some punch to your next salad.
Try a nutritious twist on an American favorite! This recipe offers four variations to a tasty burger salad. A cooked Ground Beef patty on top of greens with toppings. How easy is that?
INGREDIENTS:
Greek Variation:
- 4 cooked (leftover) Ground Beef burgers 3 ounces each
- 2 cups chopped unpeeled English cucumber
- 2 cups chopped Romaine lettuce
- 2 cups chopped tomatoes
- 1/2 cup diced red onion
- 1/2 cup reduced-fat Greek dressing, divided
- 1/4 cup crumbled feta cheese
- 2 tablespoons finely chopped Kalamata olives
COOKING:
- Place Burgers on microwave-safe plate. Cover; microwave on HIGH 1-1/2 to 2 minutes until instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into center registers 165°F. Let stand 1 minute.
- Combine cucumber, lettuce, tomatoes and onion in large bowl. Toss with 1/4 cup dressing.
- Divide lettuce mixture evenly onto four plates. Top with burgers. Drizzle evenly with remaining 1/4 cup dressing or serve on the side, as desired. Garnish with cheese and olives.
American Variation:
Prepare recipe as directed above, substituting 1 cup chopped avocado for cucumber, reduced-fat Thousand Island dressing for Greek dressing, reduced-fat shredded Cheddar cheese for feta and chopped dill pickles for olives.
Asian Variation:
Prepare recipe as directed above, substituting thinly sliced Napa cabbage for lettuce, 1 cup diced red bell pepper and 1 cup sugar snap peas for tomatoes, reduced-fat Asian dressing for Greek dressing, chow mein noodles for feta and chopped dry roasted peanuts for olives.
Mexican Variation:
Prepare recipe as directed above, substituting 1/2 cup corn kernels and 1/2 cup chopped mango for cucumber, salsa or reduced-fat Mexican dressing for Greek dressing, shredded reduced-fat pepper Jack cheese for feta and chopped cilantro or green onion for olives.