(WFRV) – It’s all the flavors of your favorite burger – in a bowl.

Angie from the Wisconsin Beef Council shows Local 5 Live viewers four variations to add some punch to your next salad.

Burger on a Salad Four Ways

Try a nutritious twist on an American favorite! This recipe offers four variations to a tasty burger salad. A cooked Ground Beef patty on top of greens with toppings. How easy is that?

INGREDIENTS:

Greek Variation:

4 cooked (leftover) Ground Beef burgers 3 ounces each

2 cups chopped unpeeled English cucumber

2 cups chopped Romaine lettuce

2 cups chopped tomatoes

1/2 cup diced red onion

1/2 cup reduced-fat Greek dressing, divided

1/4 cup crumbled feta cheese

2 tablespoons finely chopped Kalamata olives

COOKING: