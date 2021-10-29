California Sushi Roll and Snowplum Martini recipes from Koko Sushi Bar & Lounge

(WFRV) – California Sushi Roll and Snowplum Martini recipes courtesy of Koko Sushi Bar & Lounge

California Roll

3 oz sushi rice

1/2 nori sheet (seaweed sheet)

2 pieces avocado

2 pieces cucumber

2 pieces crab stick

Tobiko on top.

Wasabi and Ginger on the side (garnish)

Snowplum Martini

1.5oz Pearl Plum Vodka

1oz Triple Sec

1oz Pineapple Juice

1oz Cranberry Juice

.5oz Lemon Juice

Garnish: Sugared Rim and Lemon Slice

Koko Sushi Bar & Lounge is located at 875 Lombardi Avenue in Green Bay. See the menu and more at kokosushi.com.

