California Sushi Roll and Snowplum Martini recipes from Koko Sushi Bar & Lounge

Local 5 Live Recipes

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – California Sushi Roll and Snowplum Martini recipes courtesy of Koko Sushi Bar & Lounge

California Roll

3 oz sushi rice
1/2 nori sheet (seaweed sheet)
2 pieces avocado
2 pieces cucumber
2 pieces crab stick 
Tobiko on top.  

Wasabi and Ginger on the side (garnish)

Snowplum Martini

1.5oz Pearl Plum Vodka
1oz Triple Sec
1oz Pineapple Juice
1oz Cranberry Juice
.5oz Lemon Juice
Garnish: Sugared Rim and Lemon Slice

Koko Sushi Bar & Lounge is located at 875 Lombardi Avenue in Green Bay. See the menu and more at kokosushi.com.

Keep up with all the latest specials on their Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

GB women end game on 33-0 run, upend Whitewater in exhibition

Green Bay Nation: Pick 'em

Green Bay Nation: Challenge or No Challenge

Green Bay Nation: Live preview in Arizona

Green Bay Nation: Thursday Night Football versus Arizona

Green Bay Nation: Recapping Packers win over Washington