California Sushi Roll and Snowplum Martini recipes from Koko Sushi Bar & Lounge

(WFRV) – California Sushi Roll and Snowplum Martini recipes courtesy of Koko Sushi Bar & Lounge
California Roll
3 oz sushi rice
1/2 nori sheet (seaweed sheet)
2 pieces avocado
2 pieces cucumber
2 pieces crab stick
Tobiko on top.
Wasabi and Ginger on the side (garnish)
Snowplum Martini
1.5oz Pearl Plum Vodka
1oz Triple Sec
1oz Pineapple Juice
1oz Cranberry Juice
.5oz Lemon Juice
Garnish: Sugared Rim and Lemon Slice
