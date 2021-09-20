Captains Walk Cheese spread recipe

Captains Walk Cheese spread recipe

Ingredients:

  • 7 oz block of MontAmore cheese from Satori, grated (approximately 2 cups)
  • 8 oz of Room Temperature Cream Cheese
  • 4 oz or 1 stick of Room Temperature Butter 
  • 1/4 cup of dry white wine – I will be using our chardonnay
  • Dash of black pepper 
  • 1 small shallot  
  • Optional – 2016 Captain’s Mistress to taste to convert the recipe into a port wine style cheese spread 

Directions 

1. grate the montAmore. Set Aside 

2. In a large bowl or food processor combine the softened cream cheese and butter until thoroughly blended 

3. Add a pinch of pepper 

4. Add a quarter of a cup of chardonnay which will make the mixture fluffy 

5. Add in grated MontAmore 

6. Add Scallion, BUT combine just until blended. If using a food processor just pulse a few times or may infuse too much of an onion flavor. 

7. Chill mixture for 20 to 30 minutes 

8. Either serve as is or for a little more drama you can add an ounce at a time of our Captain’s Mistress wine to elevate this recipe to a remix on a Port Wine Cheese Spread.

Captain’s Walk Winery is located at 345 S. Adams Street in Green Bay. Get more information at captainswalkwinery.com.

