Captains Walk Cheese spread recipe
Ingredients:
- 7 oz block of MontAmore cheese from Satori, grated (approximately 2 cups)
- 8 oz of Room Temperature Cream Cheese
- 4 oz or 1 stick of Room Temperature Butter
- 1/4 cup of dry white wine – I will be using our chardonnay
- Dash of black pepper
- 1 small shallot
- Optional – 2016 Captain’s Mistress to taste to convert the recipe into a port wine style cheese spread
Directions
1. grate the montAmore. Set Aside
2. In a large bowl or food processor combine the softened cream cheese and butter until thoroughly blended
3. Add a pinch of pepper
4. Add a quarter of a cup of chardonnay which will make the mixture fluffy
5. Add in grated MontAmore
6. Add Scallion, BUT combine just until blended. If using a food processor just pulse a few times or may infuse too much of an onion flavor.
7. Chill mixture for 20 to 30 minutes
8. Either serve as is or for a little more drama you can add an ounce at a time of our Captain’s Mistress wine to elevate this recipe to a remix on a Port Wine Cheese Spread.
Captain’s Walk Winery is located at 345 S. Adams Street in Green Bay. Get more information at captainswalkwinery.com.
