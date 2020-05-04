1  of  2
Carrot Cake Cupcakes

CARROT CAKE CUPCAKES

Yield: 24 Servings

Ingredients:

2 ½ cups all-purpose flour                                                 2 tsp. baking powder

1 tsp. baking soda                                                               1/2 tsp. salt

1 ½ tsp. ground cinnamon                                                 1 tsp. pumpkin pie spice

1/2 cup canola oil                                                                 1/2 cup unsweetened applesauce

1 ¼ cup packed brown sugar                                            1/3 cup granulated sugar

4 large eggs, at room temperature                                    2 tsp. vanilla extract, divided

2 cups grated carrots (about 3 large carrots)                  1 cup crushed pineapple, drained

1 cup chopped walnuts

8 oz. Neufchatel cream cheese, at room temperature 

1/2 cup unsalted butter, at room temperature

3 cups powdered sugar                                                     

Caramel sauce for garnish, optional

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease a muffin tin with cooking spray or line with muffin liners.

In a large bowl, whisk flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, cinnamon and pumpkin pie spice.

In a medium bowl, whisk oil, applesauce, brown sugar, granulated sugar, eggs and 1 tsp. of the vanilla extract until well combined.

Pour wet ingredients into dry ingredients and mix until combined.

Fold in grated carrots, pineapple and walnuts.

Divide batter among muffin tins. Bake for 18-22 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.

Remove cupcakes from oven and set aside on a wire rack to cool.

While cupcakes are cooling, make the frosting. In the bowl of a stand mixer or a large bowl with a handheld mixer, beat cream cheese and butter together on high speed until smooth and creamy. Add 3 cups of powdered sugar and 1 tsp. vanilla extract. Beat on low for 30 seconds, then switch to high speed and beat for 2 minutes, or until smooth.

Frost cooled cupcakes and top with caramel sauce, if desired.

Per Serving: Calories 130, Total Fat 3.5g (Saturated 2g, Trans 0g), Cholesterol 0mg, Sodium 90mg, Total Carbohydrate 25g (Dietary Fiber 0g, Total Sugars 17g, Includes 10g Added Sugars), Protein 1g, Vitamin D 0%, Calcium 4%, Iron 15%, Potassium 2%

