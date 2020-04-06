Carrot Cake Cupcakes

Live Now
Facts Not Fear: Daily Coronavirus Update
1  of  61
Closings
Alleluia Lutheran Church-Greenleaf Amazing Grace Lutheran Church-GB Appleton Public Library Ascend Service Inc.-Manitowoc Bethany Lutheran Church- Manitowoc Bethel Lutheran Church-Green Valley Bridge of Green Bay Brown County Historical Society Brown County Library-Ashwaubenon Brown County Library-Bookmobile Brown County Library-Central Branch Brown County Library-Denmark Brown County Library-East Brown County Library-Kress Brown County Library-Pulaski Brown County Library-Southwest Brown County Library-Weyers-Hilliard Brown County Library-Wrightstown Christ The King Lutheran-Combined Locks Community Congregational Church-Kewaunee De Pere Christian Outreach-Thrift Store Divine Savior Lutheran Church-Fond du la Electronic Filing Center-Menasha Emmaus Lutheran Church-Poy Sippi First Congregational UCC - Appleton First United Methodist - Appleton Fox Valley Technical College Grace Lutheran Church-Winchester Green Bay Public and Private Schools Immanuel Lutheran Zittau Fremont KauKauna Public Library Loaves & Fishes of the Fox Valley Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services Marinette Merryman Head Start National Railroad Museum New Hope Center - Chilton New View Industries-Gillett NPM Credit Union Oneida Head Start (All Locations) Peace Evangelical and Reformed Church-Potter Resurrection Lutheran-GB St. James Lutheran Church-Marinette St. James Lutheran Church-Shawano St. John Lutheran Church-Peshtigo St. John United Church of Christ-New Holstein St. John-St. James Lutheran - Reedsville St. Luke Lutheran Church-ELCA Sheboygan Falls St. Martin Lutheran Chuch-Chilton St. Peter Lutheran Church- Freedom Teamsters Local 662 - Green Bay The Trout Museum of Art Thompson Center on Lourdes Trinity Lutheran Church-Marinette Trinity Lutheran Church-Neenah Trinity Lutheran Church-New London Unison Credit Union - All Location UW Oshkosh Village of Bellevue Waushara County Zion Lutheran Church-Wayside

Carrot Cake Cupcakes

Local 5 Live Recipes

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) –

CARROT CAKE CUPCAKES

Yield: 24 Servings

Ingredients:

2 ½ cups all-purpose flour                                                 2 tsp. baking powder

1 tsp. baking soda                                                               1/2 tsp. salt

1 ½ tsp. ground cinnamon                                                 1 tsp. pumpkin pie spice

1/2 cup canola oil                                                                 1/2 cup unsweetened applesauce

1 ¼ cup packed brown sugar                                            1/3 cup granulated sugar

4 large eggs, at room temperature                                    2 tsp. vanilla extract, divided

2 cups grated carrots (about 3 large carrots)                  1 cup crushed pineapple, drained

1 cup chopped walnuts

8 oz. Neufchatel cream cheese, at room temperature 

1/2 cup unsalted butter, at room temperature

3 cups powdered sugar                                                     

Caramel sauce for garnish, optional

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease a muffin tin with cooking spray or line with muffin liners.

In a large bowl, whisk flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, cinnamon and pumpkin pie spice.

In a medium bowl, whisk oil, applesauce, brown sugar, granulated sugar, eggs and 1 tsp. of the vanilla extract until well combined.

Pour wet ingredients into dry ingredients and mix until combined.

Fold in grated carrots, pineapple and walnuts.

Divide batter among muffin tins. Bake for 18-22 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.

Remove cupcakes from oven and set aside on a wire rack to cool.

While cupcakes are cooling, make the frosting. In the bowl of a stand mixer or a large bowl with a handheld mixer, beat cream cheese and butter together on high speed until smooth and creamy. Add 3 cups of powdered sugar and 1 tsp. vanilla extract. Beat on low for 30 seconds, then switch to high speed and beat for 2 minutes, or until smooth.

Frost cooled cupcakes and top with caramel sauce, if desired.

Per Serving: Calories 130, Total Fat 3.5g (Saturated 2g, Trans 0g), Cholesterol 0mg, Sodium 90mg, Total Carbohydrate 25g (Dietary Fiber 0g, Total Sugars 17g, Includes 10g Added Sugars), Protein 1g, Vitamin D 0%, Calcium 4%, Iron 15%, Potassium 2%

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Minor leaguer Scott Schreiber adjusting to new normal at home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minor leaguer Scott Schreiber adjusting to new normal at home"

Catching up with the Gamblers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with the Gamblers"

Catching up with Oren Burks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with Oren Burks"

Catching up with Allen Lazard

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with Allen Lazard"

Green Bay Nation: assessing the offseason

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Nation: assessing the offseason"

Green Bay Nation: analyzing Kirksey and Wagner

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Nation: analyzing Kirksey and Wagner"