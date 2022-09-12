(WFRV) – Drink your beer and eat it too!

Natasha from The Melting Pot is ready to celebrate Oktoberfest and shared a delicious recipe you can try at home.

The Melting Pot is located at 2295 W. College Avenue in Appleton. See more at meltingpot.com.

Bavarian Beer Cheese Fondue

Ingredients

1 cup Cheddar

1 tblsp Parmesan

½ bottle of Sam Adams Octoberfest

1 tsp Bavarian Mustard

¼ tsp Paprika

1/2 tsp Garlic

Grilled Bratwurst, Pretzel Bread, Braised Short Rib, Roasted Garlic Dijon Potatoes, Steamed Carrots, Cornichons, for dipping

Preparation