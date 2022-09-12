(WFRV) –  Drink your beer and eat it too!

Natasha from The Melting Pot is ready to celebrate Oktoberfest and shared a delicious recipe you can try at home.

The Melting Pot is located at 2295 W. College Avenue in Appleton. See more at meltingpot.com.

Bavarian Beer Cheese Fondue

Ingredients

  • 1 cup Cheddar
  • 1 tblsp Parmesan
  • ½ bottle of Sam Adams Octoberfest
  • 1 tsp Bavarian Mustard
  • ¼ tsp Paprika
  • 1/2 tsp Garlic
  • Grilled Bratwurst, Pretzel Bread, Braised Short Rib, Roasted Garlic Dijon Potatoes, Steamed Carrots, Cornichons, for dipping

Preparation

  1. Place a metal bowl over a saucepan filled with 2 inches of water. You may also want to use a conventional double boiler.
  2. Bring the water to a boil over high heat.
  3. Add Sam Adams Octoberfest beer, then place a fork inside the metal bowl.
  4. Add Bavarian Mustard and Garlic
  5. Add half of the cheddar cheese and mix thoroughly using the fork
  6. Add remaining cheddar cheese and mix thoroughly until all of the cheese is melting and incorporated, using a whipping motion to fluff up the cheese.
  7. Top with parmesan and paprika
  8. Serve with suggested dippers for dipping.