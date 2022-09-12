(WFRV) – Drink your beer and eat it too!
Natasha from The Melting Pot is ready to celebrate Oktoberfest and shared a delicious recipe you can try at home.
The Melting Pot is located at 2295 W. College Avenue in Appleton. See more at meltingpot.com.
Bavarian Beer Cheese Fondue
Ingredients
- 1 cup Cheddar
- 1 tblsp Parmesan
- ½ bottle of Sam Adams Octoberfest
- 1 tsp Bavarian Mustard
- ¼ tsp Paprika
- 1/2 tsp Garlic
- Grilled Bratwurst, Pretzel Bread, Braised Short Rib, Roasted Garlic Dijon Potatoes, Steamed Carrots, Cornichons, for dipping
Preparation
- Place a metal bowl over a saucepan filled with 2 inches of water. You may also want to use a conventional double boiler.
- Bring the water to a boil over high heat.
- Add Sam Adams Octoberfest beer, then place a fork inside the metal bowl.
- Add Bavarian Mustard and Garlic
- Add half of the cheddar cheese and mix thoroughly using the fork
- Add remaining cheddar cheese and mix thoroughly until all of the cheese is melting and incorporated, using a whipping motion to fluff up the cheese.
- Top with parmesan and paprika
- Serve with suggested dippers for dipping.