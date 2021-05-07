Champagne Citrus Slaw from Meade Street Bistro

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) –

Champagne Citrus Slaw



Ingredients

3 c. white cabbage. About ½ a head of cabbage.

1 c. red cabbage. About ¼ a head of cabbage.

1 c. shredded carrots

½ c. champagne vinegar

2 limes (juiced)

1 lemon (juiced)

½ c. sugar

1 tsp. coriander



Preparation

In a bowl, whisk together champagne vinegar, sugar, lime juice, lemon juice and coriander until sugar is dissolved.

In a large bowl, shred cabbage and add carrots.

Add the slaw dressing to the shredded cabbage mixture. Toss until coated.

Let sit for 30 minutes to let the dressing absorbed into cabbage mixture.

Tips

You can use any vinegar your heart desires. It does not have to be champagne vinegar. It could even be apple cider vinegar.