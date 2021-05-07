Champagne Citrus Slaw from Meade Street Bistro

Local 5 Live Recipes

by:

Posted: / Updated:

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) –

Champagne Citrus Slaw

Ingredients
3 c. white cabbage. About ½ a head of cabbage.
1 c. red cabbage. About ¼ a head of cabbage.
1 c. shredded carrots
½ c. champagne vinegar
2 limes (juiced)
1 lemon (juiced)
½ c. sugar
1 tsp. coriander


Preparation
In a bowl, whisk together champagne vinegar, sugar, lime juice, lemon juice and coriander until sugar is dissolved.
In a large bowl, shred cabbage and add carrots.
Add the slaw dressing to the shredded cabbage mixture. Toss until coated.
Let sit for 30 minutes to let the dressing absorbed into cabbage mixture.
Tips
You can use any vinegar your heart desires. It does not have to be champagne vinegar. It could even be apple cider vinegar.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Small Springs, Big Fish: Billy Schrauth garnering blue-chip interest

Bay Port and Notre Dame advance to boys soccer spring sectional semifinals

De Pere Girls Cross Country

Northeast Wisconsin natives Dietzen, Heim get shot as undrafted free agents

De Pere football looks to finish undefeated regular season

Timber Rattlers open with win over Beloit, fans return to Fox Cities Stadium