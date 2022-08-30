(WFRV) – Grilled steak and peppers grace the top of this salad, which is spiked with a champagne vinaigrette.

Angie from the Wisconsin Beef Council shows viewers how to make this easy recipe.

Champagne Steak Salad with Blue Cheese

INGREDIENTS:

2 beef Ranch Steaks, cut 1 inch thick (about 8 ounces each)

1 pound green beans, trimmed

2 teaspoons crushed mixed peppercorns (black, white, pink and green)

2 medium red and/or yellow bell peppers, cut into quarters

1 package (5 ounces) mixed salad greens

1/2 cup thinly sliced red onion

1/4 cup crumbled blue cheese

Vinaigrette:

1/4 cup champagne or white wine vinegar

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons maple syrup

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground mixed peppercorns

COOKING:

Bring 1-inch water to a boil in medium saucepan. Add green beans, cover and cook 4 to 5 minutes or until crisp-tender. Drain; set aside. Meanwhile, combine vinaigrette ingredients in small bowl; set aside. Press 2 teaspoons peppercorns evenly onto beef Ranch Steaks. Place steaks in center of grid over medium, ash-covered coals; arrange peppers around steak. Grill steaks, covered, 11 to 14 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 12 to 16 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness. Grill peppers 7 to 11 minutes (gas grill times remain the same) or until crisp-tender, turning steaks and vegetables occasionally.

Cook’s Tip: One pound beef Top Sirloin Steak, cut 1-inch thick may be substituted for Ranch Steaks. For charcoal, grill, covered, 11 to 15 minutes (for gas, grill, covered, 13 to 16 minutes) for medium rare to medium doneness, turning occasionally.

Carve steaks into thin slices. Cut peppers into 1-1/2-inch pieces. Season beef and vegetables with salt, as desired. Divide salad greens among four serving bowls; top evenly with vegetables. Arrange beef on salad. Sprinkle with blue cheese. Drizzle with vinaigrette.

For more recipes, head to beeftips.com.