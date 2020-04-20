(WFRV) —

CHEESEBURGER SOUP WITH BURGER BUN CROUTONS

Yield: 6 servings

Ingredients:

3 hamburger buns, cut into 1-inch cubes

1 lb. lean ground beef

3 Tbsp. olive oil

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 stalks celery, diced

2 carrots, grated

1 white onion, diced

1 tsp. Worcestershire sauce

3 Tbsp. all-purpose flour

4 cups unsalted beef broth

2 cups skim milk, plus additional as needed

2 russet potatoes, peeled and cubed

2 cups shredded cheddar cheese, plus additional for garnish

Salt, to taste

Black pepper, to taste

Dill pickle slices, for garnish

Sliced cherry tomatoes, for garnish

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400°F. Spread hamburger bun cubes out in a single layer on a baking sheet. Bake for about 10 to 15 minutes or until golden. Set aside.

In a medium skillet, cook ground beef over medium-high heat for about 3 to 5 minutes or until browned. Drain excess fat and set aside.

In a large pot, heat olive oil over medium heat. Add garlic, celery, carrots, onion and Worcestershire sauce. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes or until vegetables are tender and onions are translucent.

Whisk in flour and cook for about 1 minute or until mixture is slightly browned. Add beef broth and milk gradually, whisking throughout, and cook for about 5 minutes or until mixture thickens slightly. Add potatoes and stir to combine.

Bring mixture to a boil, then cover, reduce heat and simmer for about 12 to 15 minutes or until potatoes are tender. Stir in ground beef, cheese, salt and black pepper. Add milk if soup is too thick and stir until desired consistency is reached. Garnish with additional cheese, croutons, dill pickles and tomatoes and serve.

Per Serving: Calories 560, Total Fat 32g (Saturated 13g, Trans 1g), Cholesterol 90mg, Sodium 560mg, Total Carbohydrate 37g (Dietary Fiber 2g, Total Sugars 8g, Includes 0g Added Sugars), Protein 32g, Vitamin D 6%, Calcium 35%, Iron 15%, Potassium 20%