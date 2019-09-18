CHEESY CHICKEN, SPINACH & ARTICHOKE CASSEROLE

Yield: 8 servings

Ingredients:

• Cooking spray

• 1 (10 oz.) pkg. frozen brown rice

• 1 ½ cup reduced fat milk

• 1/2 cup freshly grated Parmesan

• 6 oz. Neufchatel cream cheese, cubed

• 2 cloves garlic, minced

• 1/2 tsp. crushed red pepper flakes

• Salt, to taste

• Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

• 1 rotisserie chicken, shredded (about 4 ½ cups)

• 1 (10 oz.) bag fresh baby spinach

• 1 (14 oz.) can artichoke hearts, drained and quartered

• 1 ½ cup shredded mozzarella, divided

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease a 2 qt. baking dish with cooking spray and set aside.

Prepare rice according to package directions and set aside.

In a medium saucepan over medium heat, whisk together milk and Parmesan. When cheese is melted, add in cream cheese, garlic, red pepper flakes, salt and pepper. Cook until cream cheese is melted and mixture is thickened, about 4 minutes.

In a large bowl, stir together cooked brown rice, cheese sauce, chicken, spinach, artichoke hearts and 1 cup mozzarella. Transfer mixture to prepared baking dish. Top with remaining ½ cup cheese and bake until cheese is melted and golden, about 20 minutes.

Per Serving: Calories 370, Total Fat 14g (Saturated 7g, Trans 0g), Cholesterol 105mg, Sodium 710mg, Total Carbohydrate 21g (Dietary Fiber 2g, Total Sugars 3g, Includes 0g Added Sugars), Protein 38g, Vitamin D 0%, Calcium 25%, Iron 10%, Potassium 8%