Closings
Cheesy Scalloped Potatoes

Local 5 Live Recipes

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) —

CHEESY SCALLOPED POTATOES

 Yield: 12 servings

Ingredients:
Cooking spray
2 Tbsp. unsalted butter
1 small onion, thinly sliced
4 garlic cloves, minced
1/4 cup all-purpose flour
1 cup unsalted chicken stock
2 cups fat free milk
Salt, to taste
Black pepper, to taste
2 tsp. fresh thyme leaves, divided
3 lbs. Yukon gold potatoes, sliced into ⅛-inch thick rounds
8 oz. extra sharp cheddar cheese, shredded and divided (about 2 cups)
1/2 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400°F. Spray a 9×13-inch baking dish with cooking spray and set aside.

Melt butter in a large sauté pan over medium-high heat. Add onion and cook until soft and translucent, about 3-5 minutes. Add garlic and cook for an additional minute, or until garlic is fragrant. Sprinkle onion and garlic with flour and stir until evenly combined.

Gradually pour in chicken stock, whisking until well combined. Add in milk and season with salt, pepper and 1 tsp. thyme and whisk until combined. Cook for an additional 1-2 minutes, or until sauce is just barely simmering; do not let the mixture boil. Remove pan from heat and set aside.

Arrange half the sliced potatoes in the bottom of the prepared baking dish. Top evenly with half the cream sauce. Sprinkle with 1 ½ cups shredded cheese and all the Parmesan cheese. Top evenly with remaining potato slices, cream sauce and shredded cheese.

Cover the pan with aluminum foil and bake for 30 minutes, or until the sauce is bubbling around the edges. Remove foil and bake for an additional 25- 30 minutes, or until the potatoes are cooked through.

Sprinkle potatoes with remaining 1 tsp. thyme. Enjoy!

Per Serving: Calories 220, Total Fat 10g (Saturated 6g, Trans 0g), Cholesterol 15mg, Sodium 240mg, Total Carbohydrate 26g (Dietary Fiber 2g, Total Sugars 2g, Includes 0g Added Sugars), Protein 9g, Vitamin D 6%, Calcium 25%, Iron 6%, Potassium 2%

*Nutritional values are an approximation. Actual nutritional values may vary due to preparation techniques, variations related to suppliers, regional and seasonal differences, or rounding.

