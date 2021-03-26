Chef Jeff: Baked Brie in Puff Pastry

(WFRV) —
Chef Jeff’s Baked Brie in Puff Pastry
Wisconsin Brie Cheese, rind on 8 ounce wheel
Puff Pastry Dough, room temperature 1 sheet (as purchased)
Sweetened Dried Cranberries ¼ Cup
Walnut Pieces, toasted ¼ Cup
- Preheat the oven to 400° Fahrenheit.
- Remove the container and wrapper from the Wisconsin Brie Cheese wheel, leaving the bloomed rind in tact.
- Cut one ring of puff pastry dough the size of the brie wheel and another ring of puff pastry dough approximately 1 full inch larger than the brie wheel.
- Split the brie wheel in half horizontally with a knife or wire.
- Spread the sweetened dried cranberries and the walnuts evenly on one surface of the split brie wheel. Replace the top of the brie wheel.
- Invert the stuffed brie wheel and place it in the center of the larger puff pastry dough circle. Place the smaller puff pastry dough circle on the bottom of the stuffed brie wheel. Carefully fold the puff pastry up and around the bottom puff pastry dough. Crimp and seal all of the edges.
- Invert the wrapped brie wheel and place it on a baking sheet. Baked the stuffed brie wheel for 25 minutes.
- Remove from oven and enjoy warm with your favorite wine.