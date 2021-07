(WFRV) – Summer sausage pairs great with cheese and crackers but Chef Jeff has a fresh summer twist with this delicious snack from Pelkin’s Smokey Meat Market.

He shows us how to make a simple summer salad using this charcuterie board staple.

Thank you to Pelkin’s Smokey Meat Market for supplying the meat. They are a proud sponsor of this summer’s Our Town series. You can find them at 600 S. US Hwy 141 in Crivitz. Shop online at pelkinsmeat.com.

