Chef Jeff: Homemade Refried Beans

(WFRV) – The benefits of homemade refried beans is customization. Whether you like them mild or hot, Chef Jeff shows how easy it can be.

Instructions

*cut up and saute’ one large onion

*soak pinto beans overnight

*add to pot

*add a few ingredients: dehydrated garlic or garlic powder

*add touch of chili powder

*add 1 TBS. ground cumin

*add crunched red pepper flakes

*bring to boil, then simmer

*have water handy while stirring so it doesn’t scorch on bottom

*stir with flat utensil

*mash with potato masher or immersion blender

