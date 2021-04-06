Chef Jeff: Homemade Refried Beans

(WFRV) – The benefits of homemade refried beans is customization. Whether you like them mild or hot, Chef Jeff shows how easy it can be.
Instructions
*cut up and saute’ one large onion
*soak pinto beans overnight
*add to pot
*add a few ingredients: dehydrated garlic or garlic powder
*add touch of chili powder
*add 1 TBS. ground cumin
*add crunched red pepper flakes
*bring to boil, then simmer
*have water handy while stirring so it doesn’t scorch on bottom
*stir with flat utensil
*mash with potato masher or immersion blender